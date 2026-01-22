JM AB: Henrik Brinck Landelius appointed new Business Unit Manager at JM - review of Stockholm operations completed

JM has recruited Henrik Brinck Landelius as the new head of the business segment JM Stockholm. Henrik will take up his position on February 9, 2026, and will be part of JM's Executive Management Team.

Henrik Brinck Landelius will be responsible for leading the Group's business segment JM Stockholm, which also includes JM Property Development as of 1 January 2026. Henrik most recently served as CEO of Ariem, a Nordic fund manager and property owner. Prior to that, he held roles including Business Area Manager and member of the Executive Management Team at NCC, as well as Head of Project Development at Fastighets AB LE Lundberg.

- I am very pleased to welcome Henrik Brinck Landelius to JM. His extensive experience from various roles within construction, project development and the property sector at large, as well as his leadership qualities, will contribute strongly to JM's long-term value creation, says Mikael Åslund, JM's President and CEO.

- I am truly looking forward to becoming part of JM, which holds an established position as the Nordic region's leading housing developer. For me, successful urban development is about combining commercial focus with long-term commitment, customer focus and strong execution - which is exactly what JM stands for. I look forward to meeting all colleagues and to continuing to develop JM's business together, says Henrik Brinck Landelius, incoming Business Unit Manager JM Stockholm.

As previously communicated, see press release 2025-11-28, JM initiated a review of the operations in Stockholm and took measures to strengthen the Group's ability to further increase efficiency, profitability and results. This review has now been completed and, in addition to the already communicated merger of JM Residential Stockholm and JM Property Development, as well as measures to strengthen the product development organization, JM is reducing its residential development regions in Stockholm from three to two.

The measures included in the review are estimated to result in a redundancy of approximately 15 percent among white-collar employees in project development and property development, areas currently employing approximately 150 people. Union negotiations have been initiated. The measures are not expected to result in any significant restructuring costs. No redundancies have been identified among skilled workers or white-collar employees in the production organisation in Stockholm, as staffing has already been adjusted in connection with previously taken measures.

As of the first quarter of 2026, management, reporting and follow-up of the Group's operations will be conducted in four business segments: JM Stockholm, JM Sweden, JM Norway and JM Finland.

