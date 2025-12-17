JM AB: JM divests its contracting operations

JM is divesting its contracting operations to strengthen its focus on the residential business.

JM has entered into an agreement with a private party regarding the divestment of the remaining contracting operations within the Group. The operations currently comprise approximately 120 employees and an annual revenue of approximately SEK 500m. The underlying enterprise value amounts to SEK 64m, and the result from the transaction is expected to correspond to the carrying amount of the divested assets.

The divestment is planned to take place in the first quarter of 2026. The transaction will be reported in the Group's accounts within other operations in the first quarter of 2026.

The sale entails an increased focus on the residential business and provide the best possible conditions for continued growth and strengthened profitability for JM. Through the transaction, the contracting operations will receive an owner with strong industry expertise and resources to further develop the business.

- The contracting operations within JM have faced profitability challenges for some time. Through this transaction, we are giving all our skilled employees in the contracting operations the opportunity to develop in an environment focused on contracting, says Mikael Åslund, President and CEO of JM.

