JM AB: JM makes changes in organization and Group Management

JM implements changes to increase efficiency and profitability, both by creating new opportunities for the Group's development organization and through measures within the business segments JM Residential Stockholm and JM Property Development.

Starting from the first quarter of 2026, JM will change governance, reporting, and monitoring of operations. The JM Property Development business segment, which has gradually decreased in scope, will as of January 1, 2026, become a region within the current business segment JM Residential Stockholm. At the same time, the business segments JM Residential Stockholm and JM Bostad Riks will change names to JM Stockholm and JM Sweden. From the first quarter of 2026, JM will report the Group's operations in four business segments: JM Stockholm, JM Sweden, JM Norway, and JM Finland.

JM is also taking measures to strengthen the Group's ability to further increase efficiency, profitability, and profits by organizing parts of JM's development organization into a new Group Staff, function Product and Design, as of January 1, 2026. The new staff function will be tasked, together with other Group staffs within production and development, to ensure increased efficiency and productivity through, among other things, increased industrialization and shortened lead times.

The changes are aimed at streamlining operations and are part of the ongoing review to strengthen results and future competitiveness, and some redundancies cannot be ruled out. Furthermore, Pär Vennerström, currently Business Unit Manager for JM Residential Stockholm and JM Property Development, will as of January 1, 2026, assume the role as Head of the new Group staff function. In connection with this, Pär Vennerström will leave JM's Group Management.

- I look forward to continuing the collaboration with Pär in his new role, says Mikael Åslund, President and CEO.

Recruitment of a new Business Unit Manager for the JM Stockholm segment will begin immediately, and President and CEO Mikael Åslund will serve as acting Business Unit Manager as of January 1 until a replacement is in place.

