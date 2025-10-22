Anzeige
WKN: 890459 | ISIN: SE0000806994 | Ticker-Symbol: JMM
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
JM AB: JM Interim Report January-September 2025

Focus on efficiency in an early stage market recovery.

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 7,216m (9,132).
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 305m (424). The operating margin amounted to 4.2 percent (4.6).
  • Profit before tax decreased to SEK 173m (322). Profit after tax decreased to SEK 83m (191).
  • Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 1.7 percent (0.6).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.29 (2.97).
  • Consolidated cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -391m (132).
  • The number of residential units sold decreased to 1,550 (2,204), and housing starts increased to 1,520 (1,504).
  • According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 7,836m (10,271), and earnings per share to SEK 1.22 (3.92).

"Reduced inventory of unsold residential units."
Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

Financial information according to segment reporting.

For additional information, please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO
E-mail cfo@jm.se Tel +46 (0)8 782 87 00

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 2025-10-22.

JM is one of the leading developers of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 11 billion and the company has about 1,800 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. More information is available at www.jm.se/en.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
