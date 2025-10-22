JM AB: JM Interim Report January-September 2025

Focus on efficiency in an early stage market recovery.

Revenue amounted to SEK 7,216m (9,132).

Operating profit decreased to SEK 305m (424). The operating margin amounted to 4.2 percent (4.6).

Profit before tax decreased to SEK 173m (322). Profit after tax decreased to SEK 83m (191).

Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 1.7 percent (0.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.29 (2.97).

Consolidated cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -391m (132).

The number of residential units sold decreased to 1,550 (2,204), and housing starts increased to 1,520 (1,504).

According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 7,836m (10,271), and earnings per share to SEK 1.22 (3.92).

"Reduced inventory of unsold residential units."

Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 2025-10-22.

