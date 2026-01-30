JM AB: JM Year-end Report January-December 2025

JM increases number of housing starts

Revenue amounted to SEK 9,981m (12,507).

Operating profit, excluding impairment in development properties amounted to SEK 402m (603). The operating margin amounted to 4.0 percent (4.8). Operating profit including impairment in development properties of SEK -105m (-72) decreased to SEK 297m (531). The operating margin amounted to 3.0 percent (4.2).

Profit before tax decreased to SEK 136m (403). Profit after tax decreased to SEK 63m (246).

Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 0.8 percent (2.9).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (3.83).

Consolidated cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 74m (-268).

The number of residential units sold decreased to 2,028 (2,778), and housing starts increased to 2,270 (2,237).

According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 10,691m (14,272), and earnings per share to SEK 0.87 (5.48).

Surplus value of development properties amounted to SEK 5.0bn (5.2).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 (3.25) for 2025.

"JM is well-positioned for a recovery in the housing market."

Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

For more information please contact:

Tobias Bjurling, CFO, +46 8 782 87 00, cfo@jm.se

