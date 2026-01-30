Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
WKN: 890459 | ISIN: SE0000806994
JM AB: JM Year-end Report January-December 2025

JM increases number of housing starts

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 9,981m (12,507).
  • Operating profit, excluding impairment in development properties amounted to SEK 402m (603). The operating margin amounted to 4.0 percent (4.8). Operating profit including impairment in development properties of SEK -105m (-72) decreased to SEK 297m (531). The operating margin amounted to 3.0 percent (4.2).
  • Profit before tax decreased to SEK 136m (403). Profit after tax decreased to SEK 63m (246).
  • Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 0.8 percent (2.9).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (3.83).
  • Consolidated cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 74m (-268).
  • The number of residential units sold decreased to 2,028 (2,778), and housing starts increased to 2,270 (2,237).
  • According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 10,691m (14,272), and earnings per share to SEK 0.87 (5.48).
  • Surplus value of development properties amounted to SEK 5.0bn (5.2).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.00 (3.25) for 2025.

Financial information according to segment reporting.

"JM is well-positioned for a recovery in the housing market."
Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

For more information please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO, +46 8 782 87 00, cfo@jm.se

About JM
JM is the leading developer of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 10 billion and the company has about 1,800 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information www.jm.se/en

This information is information that JM is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-30 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
