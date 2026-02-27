JM AB: JM divesting and acquiring building rights for residential development in the Stockholm area

As part of the optimization of the building rights portfolio, JM has entered into an agreement with Wallenstam AB regarding the divestment of 150 building rights for residential development in Lövholmen in Stockholm, and the simultaneous acquisition of 150 building rights for residential development in Älta, Nacka.

The building rights being divested constitute half of the property Stockholm Färgeriet 4, for which the detailed plan is expected to enable the development of approximately 300 residential units. The property is part of the larger development area Lövholmen, adjacent to Liljeholmen in Stockholm. The transaction will take the form of a 50-percent corporate sale, based on an underlying property value of approximately SEK 280m. The sales price amounts to approximately SEK 140m and provides a gain from property sales of approximately SEK 105m, which will be recognized within the JM Stockholm business segment in the first quarter of 2026. Transfer of legal title and receipt of payment will take place in March 2026.



At the same time, a property in Älta is being acquired through a corporate transaction, with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 45m. The property forms part of Nacka Älta 19:2, with a legally binding detailed plan in place, where the acquired building rights allow for the development of approximately 150 residential units in central Älta, Nacka. Transfer of legal title and payment will take place upon completion of the cadastral procedure, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2027, and the acquisition will be recognized at the same time within the JM Stockholm business segment. Housing start for the first phase is planned to take place in conjunction with transfer of legal title.



- This transaction fully aligns with JM's strategic initiatives for optimizing the building rights portfolio. We retain building rights for residential development in Lövholmen, which in the long term will be developed into a fantastic location in central Stockholm, while at the same time gaining the opportunity to start production of another strong project in the Stockholm area during 2027, says Jon Vidar Semb-Josefson, Regional Manager Stockholm City within the JM Stockholm business unit.

