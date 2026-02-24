JM AB: JM's acquisition of residential building rights and project portfolio in Norway approved by the Competition Authority

The Norwegian Competition Authority has approved JM's acquisition of approximately 1,300 building rights for residential development and four ongoing residential projects in Oslo and Bergen.

As previously communicated, see press release 2026-01-30, the acquisition agreed with Nåbo AS was conditional upon approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority. The purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 1,100m. The acquisition will be consolidated in the JM Norway business segment as of the first quarter of 2026.

The building rights have a total value of approximately SEK 600m and are distributed across various detailed plan stages, with the majority located in the Oslo region. The four ongoing residential projects together correspond to a total of 299 residential units.

Through the acquisition, JM strengthens its strategic presence in the areas with the largest housing shortages in Norway. It entails both an expanded project portfolio with four ongoing projects that immediately add value and activity, and a long-term project pipeline through acquired building rights with potential for more than 1,300 residential units.

For more information please contact:

Hilde Vatne, Business Unit Manager JM Norway, +47 922 15 662

Katarina Rimmerfeldt, Head of Group Communications, +46 73 432 61 20, press@jm.se

