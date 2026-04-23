JM AB: JM Interim Report January-March 2026

Increased sales and improved profit

Revenue amounted to SEK 2,981m (2,539).

Operating profit increased to SEK 213m (130). The operating margin increased to 7.2 percent (5.1).

Profit before tax increased to SEK 172m (90). Profit after tax increased to SEK 147m (52).

Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 1.9 percent (2.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.28 (0.80).

Consolidated cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 21m (-509).

The number of residential units sold increased to 920 (555), and housing starts decreased to 425 (577).

According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 2,094m (2,279) and earnings per share to SEK 0.50 (0.55).

Financial information according to segment reporting.

Disciplined strategic work delivers results.

Mikael Åslund, President and CEO

For more information please contact:

Tobias Bjurling, CFO, +46 8 782 87 00, cfo@jm.se

About JM

JM is the leading developer of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new-build housing in attractive locations, with emphasis on metropolitan areas and growth regions in Sweden, Norway and Finland. JM operates with a long-term perspective, with sustainability issues integrated into the business. Annual sales total approximately SEK 10 billion and the company has about 1,800 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap segment. For more information visit www.jm.se/en

This information is information that JM is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 08:00 CEST.