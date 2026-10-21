Robit Oyj: Robit Plc Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026: Net Sales Continued To Grow

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2026: NET SALES CONTINUED TO GROW

This release is a summary of Robit Plc's January-September 2026 interim report published today. The full interim report is attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF file. The report is also available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/.

July-September 2026

Orders received: EUR 22.2 million (19.7); growth of 12.9%

Net sales: EUR 22.5 million (19.2), growth of 17.1%

EBITDA: EUR 0.9 million (1.9); 4.2% of net sales (9.9%)

EBIT: EUR 0.2 million (0.9); 0.7% of net sales (4.9%)

Result for the period: EUR 0.3 million (0.5); 1.3% of net sales (2.6%)

Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR -2.7 million (3.8)

January-September 2026

Orders received: EUR 69.1 million (60.5); growth of 14.2%

Net sales: EUR 67.7 million (60.3), growth of 12.3%

EBITDA: EUR 5.0 million (3.9); 7.4% of net sales (6.4%)

EBIT: EUR 2.5 million (1.0); 3.7% of net sales (1.6%)

Result for the period: EUR 1.7 million (-0.3); 2.5% of net sales (-0.4%)

Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR -6.6 million (3.4)

Equity ratio at the end of the period: 49.9% (51.6%)

Key financials

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change% Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 Change% 2025 Net sales, EUR 1,000 22,488 19,199 17.1% 67,750 60,333 12.3% 78,762 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 938 1,892 -50.4% 4,984 3,861 29.1% 5,169 EBITDA, % of net sales 4.2% 9.9% 7.4% 6.4% 6.6% EBIT, EUR 1,000 168 948 -82.3% 2,539 974 160.8% 1,395 EBIT, % of net sales 0.7% 4.9% 3.7% 1.6% 1.8% Result for the period, EUR 1,000 283 491 -42.4% 1,710 -253 >100% -237 Result for the period, % of net sales 1.3% 2.6% 2.5% -0.4% -0.3% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.01 0.02 -42.2% 0.07 -0.02 >100% -0.01 Return on equity (ROE), % 4.4% -1.3% -0.7% Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 5.4% 2.6% 2.7%

Market outlook for 2026

Robit expects demand in the global mining industry to remain at a good level and demand in the construction industry to continue developing positively for the remainder of 2026. However, the expected positive development is subject to uncertainties.

The uncertainties relate to potential changes in the company's operating environment as well as global economic and political development. The impact of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East on markets and rising costs adds to the uncertainty.

Guidance for 2026

Robit expects net sales and comparable EBIT in euros to increase in 2026 compared with 2025.

Background to the guidance

The guidance is based on the assessment that demand in the mining industry will remain at a good level and demand in the construction industry will continue developing positively for the remainder of 2026. The guidance also assumes that exchange rates will not change significantly from their levels at the end of 2025 and that potential import tariffs will not significantly weaken the company's relative competitiveness in key markets.

CEO Mikko Kuusilehto:

Robit's net sales continued to grow strongly in the third quarter. Profitability was negatively impacted by exchange rate losses and rising raw material costs. During the period, we commenced deliveries under several previously announced mining contracts. Demand from the mining industry remained strong, while new customer acquisition and product trials at customer sites progressed well. We also continued to develop our distributor network in line with our growth strategy.

Orders received increased by 12.9 per cent year on year in the third quarter to EUR 22.2 million (19.7). Net sales increased by 17.1 per cent to EUR 22.5 million (19.2).

The Top Hammer product group performed most strongly, with net sales increasing by 35.9 per cent year on year to EUR 15.9 million (11.7). Net sales in the Down the Hole product group increased by 15.9 per cent to EUR 3.1 million (2.7). The market situation for the Geotechnical product group was challenging. Net sales decreased by 27.3 per cent to EUR 3.5 million (4.9). In the project business in particular, price pressure and competition remained intense during the period under review.

The Americas was the strongest-performing market area in the third quarter. Net sales in the region increased by 67.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period and growth was achieved across all business areas. Growth was driven particularly by the Top Hammer business, with net sales in the region nearly doubling. The strong growth in the Top Hammer business was supported especially by the commencement of deliveries under previously won mining contracts. Net sales in the Geotechnical and Down the Hole businesses also increased by more than 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period.

Net sales in the Australasia region increased by 28.8 per cent compared to the corresponding period. The commencement of deliveries under mining contracts contributed to growth in the Top Hammer business. Net sales in the Down the Hole business also grew strongly, increasing by 27.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period.

Net sales in Asia remained nearly at the same level as in the corresponding period. In EMEA, net sales decreased by 3.6 per cent due to a decline in the Geotechnical business, although net sales in both the Top Hammer and Down the Hole businesses increased by more than 10 per cent compared to the corresponding period.

In line with our growth strategy, we continued to develop our distributor network and support our distributors' sales. Net sales through the distributor channel increased by 16.0 per cent year on year in the third quarter. In August, we organized Distributor Days for our EMEA distributors. We reviewed our strategy, the successes of our distributor network, our shared priorities for the coming year, and shared product information and customer references.

EBIT for the third quarter was EUR 0.2 million (0.9). EBIT was 0.7 per cent (4.9) of net sales. Exchange rate losses of EUR 0.6 million during the period contributed significantly to the decline in profitability. The price of tungsten showed signs of stabilization during the period but remained at a high level. The increase in raw material costs was partially passed on to sales prices. Robit's net cash flow from operating activities in the third quarter was EUR -2.7 million (3.8). Net cash flow was affected by an increase in inventory value due to rising tungsten prices and the ramp-up of mining contracts.

We will continue our determined efforts to win new customers and strengthen relationships with existing customers. Continued strong demand from the mining industry, active product trials at customer sites and the development of our distributor network support the implementation of our growth strategy. We are focusing on demonstrating the performance of our products in customers' operating environments, supporting our distributors and strengthening our market position in selected target markets.

Webcast

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 2.00 p.m. EEST. In the webcast, Robit Plc's Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto and Group CFO, Ari Suokas will present the results and discuss current company topics. The event, including the Q&A session, will be held in English.

Participants will be able to access the event as registered users on the webcast platform https://events.inderes.com/robit/2026-q3-results.

Presentation material and webcast recording will be available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/ after the webcast.

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, +358 40 658 7822, mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Ari Suokas, Group CFO, +358 40 576 1414, ari.suokas@robitgroup.com

Lempäälä, 21 October 2026

Robit Plc

Board of Directors

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and supplies rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are founded on high quality, reliable supply and customer trust in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-focused services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information available at www.robitgroup.com.

Attachments:

Robit Plc - Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2026