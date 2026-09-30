Robit Oyj: HR Director, Pia Mutanen To Pursue New Opportunities

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 AT 12.10 P.M.

HR DIRECTOR, PIA MUTANEN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Robit Plc's HR Director and Member of Management Team, Pia Mutanen, will leave her position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. She will leave the company by January 31st, 2027.

"We thank Pia for her contribution to the company and wish her success in the future", states Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

+358 40 658 7822

mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and supplies rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are founded on high quality, reliable supply and customer trust in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-focused services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information available at www.robitgroup.com.