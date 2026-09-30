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WKN: A14TP3 | ISIN: FI4000150016 | Ticker-Symbol: RO3
Frankfurt
30.09.26 | 11:45
1,315 Euro
-3,66 % -0,050
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3151,43512:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 11:15 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robit Oyj: HR Director, Pia Mutanen To Pursue New Opportunities

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 AT 12.10 P.M.

HR DIRECTOR, PIA MUTANEN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Robit Plc's HR Director and Member of Management Team, Pia Mutanen, will leave her position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. She will leave the company by January 31st, 2027.

"We thank Pia for her contribution to the company and wish her success in the future", states Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto.

ROBIT PLC
Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:
Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO
+358 40 658 7822
mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and supplies rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are founded on high quality, reliable supply and customer trust in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-focused services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information available at www.robitgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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