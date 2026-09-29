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WKN: A14TP3 | ISIN: FI4000150016 | Ticker-Symbol: RO3
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 09:15
1,325 Euro
-3,64 % -0,050
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,43010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 08:35 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Robit Oyj: Robit Plans To Streamline Operations

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2026 AT 9.35 A.M. EEST

ROBIT PLANS TO STREAMLINE OPERATIONS

Robit is launching a global change program aimed at improving operational efficiency and ensuring the company's long-term profitability. The program will also examine the reorganization of operations and responsibilities. As part of this program, Robit plans to permanently reduce its global workforce by a maximum of eight (8) employees.

Robit Plc and Robit Finland Ltd are commencing change negotiations in accordance with the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings. The negotiations concern the personnel of Robit Plc and Robit Finland Ltd in Finland. The negotiations may result in changes to employees' duties as well as redundancies for production-related and financial reasons. The company estimates that the need for permanent workforce reductions in Finland will be a maximum of three (3) employees. The need for personnel reductions does not concern the company's production workers in Finland.

ROBIT PLC
Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:
Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO
+358 40 658 7822
mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and sells rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are based on high quality, reliability of supply and customer confidence in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-based services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries, and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information at www.robitgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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