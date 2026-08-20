Robit Oyj: Robit Renews Its Organization To Support Growth

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 AUGUST 2026 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

ROBIT RENEWS ITS ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT GROWTH

Robit renews its organizational structure to support growth and the company's next phase of development.

Robit's long-term target is to grow and further strengthen its position as a significant global supplier of drilling consumables. In line with its growth strategy, the company renews its organizational structure to enable faster decision-making, clearer allocation of responsibilities and a stronger customer focus. The new organizational structure will take effect on September 1, 2026.

Robit's business is built on high quality, reliable deliveries and customer trust. The company's Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, together with supporting services, are designed to improve the efficiency of customers' drilling operations and reduce their total drilling costs.

Under the new organizational structure, Robit will discontinue its separate Strategic Business Unit (SBU) structure and SBU-specific leadership roles. The company will clarify responsibilities between commercial organization, R&D and production. The commercial organization will be responsible for sales, customer development and growth, while the regional organizations will focus even more strongly on customers and markets. At the same time, Product Managers will take on a greater role within the R&D organization, strengthening collaboration between sales, product development and production.

The new organizational structure will also clarify the roles within the Management Team. Going forward, there will be no separate leadership roles for the Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical businesses. The responsibilities of the Management Team will be based on the new functional organizational structure:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

Kimmo Kuusela, VP Sales & Marketing

Jorge Leal, VP Commercial Development

Pia Mutanen, Group HR Director

Ari Suokas, Group CFO

"Growth requires us to be able to make decisions quickly and close to the customer. With the new operating model, we will strengthen cooperation with our distributors, clarify regional responsibilities and bring together product expertise with sales, R&D and production. Our goal is to build an organization where insights from customers and markets are quickly translated into action", says Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO of Robit.

The Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical product lines will remain the basis of the company's business and external reporting, and Robit will continue to report on their development separately.

ROBIT PLC

Mikko Kuusilehto

Further information:

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO

+358 40 658 7822

mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit manufactures and supplies rock and ground drilling consumables globally to the mining and construction markets. The company's operations are founded on high quality, reliable supply and customer trust in drilling consumables. Through innovative Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and customer-focused services, Robit delivers savings in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. The company's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information available at www.robitgroup.com.