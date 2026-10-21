DaVita Responds to HHS Kidney Care National Plan, Reaffirms Commitment to Innovation, Access and Patient Choice

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Kidney Care National Plan and related remarks regarding the future of kidney care:

DaVita shares the Administration's urgency to accelerate progress for Americans living with kidney disease. We have worked closely with federal leaders for decades and look forward to continuing that partnership, building on what is working and moving faster where more progress is needed.

Today's introduction of the Kidney Care National Plan reflects many of DaVita's priorities. Given that 87% of adults with chronic kidney disease do not know they have it, we agree with the need to identify kidney disease earlier, slow its progression, expand patient choice and improve coordination across the kidney care continuum. Today, the majority of DaVita patients are supported by care plans that extend beyond dialysis following decades of our advocacy and leadership in care model innovation. This includes the Kidney Care Choices model from CMMI, which has proven that value-based kidney care can have tremendous impact on patient lives. We are also expanding our multispecialty capabilities to help more patients benefit from advances in treatment that can slow disease progression.

Related to transplantation, DaVita helps patients navigate the transplant process, invests in technology that better connects patients and transplant centers, and pursues innovations aimed at addressing the organ shortage. Progress has not come fast enough because of the critical shortage of viable human organs. Today, roughly 90,000 Americans remain on the kidney transplant waiting list.

Where we differ is the suggestion that kidney care has lacked innovation or that scale stands in its way. Kidney care is increasingly a proving ground for technology, clinical science and new models of chronic care. DaVita has invested in proprietary technology to better connect care across settings and enable more personalized, coordinated care. In fact, today we are in the middle of rapidly deploying a major clinical innovation across our centers that brings dialysis treatment one step closer to the natural kidney and is associated with meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life. Scale helps us make these investments with world-class expertise and extends advancements in care to patients more quickly and broadly.

There is no debate that changing the trajectory of kidney disease is the common goal. Efforts to prevent kidney disease and slow its progression must not be conflated with the distinct imperative to deliver high-quality, lifesaving care to people who have already reached kidney failure. Both are essential to improving kidney health in America.

We look forward to working with the Administration to be part of the solution in turning the ambitions of this plan into meaningful progress for Americans with kidney disease.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DaVita