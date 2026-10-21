

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit widened more than estimated in September, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Public sector net borrowing increased to GBP 24.5 billion from GBP 22.8 billion in the previous year. This was GBP 1.9 billion above the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast as spending growth outpaced the increase in receipts.



Central government debt interest payable rose by GBP 1.6 billion to GBP 10.9 billion in September. The figure was GBP 2.0 billion above the OBR forecast.



In the financial year to September, borrowing decreased GBP 4.4 billion from the last year to GBP 97.8 billion.



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