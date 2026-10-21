Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires Polish life science company Sinmed

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Polish company Sinmed Sp. z o.o, www.sinmed.pl/en, with annual sales of approximately PLN 50 million (SEK 130 million).

Sinmed is a technical trading company specialised in single-use products and medical consumables. The product offering includes products for anaesthesiology and patient hygiene, as well as positioners and fixation products. The company has a diverse customer base, including hospitals, universities, healthcare providers and medical technology distribution companies.

Sinmed was founded in 2016, has 48 employees and is located in Przyszowice, Poland. The company has a strong position in its niche, long-term partnerships and good prerequisites for continued sustainable, profitable growth.

Closing is conditional upon approval by the Polish competition authority and is expected to be finalised during Q4 2026. Sinmed will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisition is Indutrade's twelfth in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 225 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.