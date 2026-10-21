Broad Arrow Auctions: BROAD ARROW PRESENTS A STUNNING SELECTION OF CURATED COLLECTOR CARS AT ITS SECOND ZÜRICH AUCTION

Highlights from more than 80 desirable collector cars include a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss and a 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL owned by Sauber BMW F1 driver Nick Heidfeld | Knight Rider promotional car built to the exact specifications of K.I.T.T. and owned by David Hasselhoff expected to generate great international interest | Swiss Monteverdi High Speed 375/4, a 1966 De Tomaso Guarà Coupé and a 1991 BMW Z1 AC Schnitzer among many rarities in the auction | Supercars and hypercars include a 2008 Gumpert Apollo, a 2003 Lamborghini Murciélago factory press car with a gated manual transmission and a 2019 McLaren Senna in Volcano Orange | Broad Arrow's Zürich Auction takes place on Saturday 7 November in partnership with Auto Zürich at the prestigious Dolder Grand Hotel

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is excited to follow its record-setting Zoute Concours Auction with a return to the spectacular Dolder Grand for its second Zürich Auction, the official auction partner of the Auto Zürich motor show.

The inaugural auction just steps from Lake Zürich achieved total sales of CHF 22 million with an impressive 87 percent sell-through rate, figures expected to be surpassed in 2026 thanks to a remarkable catalogue of collector cars. Cars on offer include such rarities as Nick Heidfeld's 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss and a Knight Industries Two Thousand (K.I.T.T.) promotional car that was owned by Michael Knight himself, David Hasselhoff.

"We have curated one of the most exciting collector car catalogues of 2026, with a diverse selection of cars from all eras and genres tailored to a wide range of budgets," says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments, Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions. "Iconic models such as the Audi Sport quattro will be offered, along with an example of the treasured Swiss Monteverdi marque and exclusive modern hypercars like the McLaren Senna and a Ferrari LaFerrari offered without reserve. Presenting these cars to collectors at the beautiful and historic Dolder Grand is going to make our Zürich Auction a fantastic way to cap off the auction year."

Leading a trio of extremely collectable Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren models in the auction is a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss (Estimate: CHF 2'500'000 - CHF 3'000'000), one of only 75 produced. This tribute to the 1955 Mille Miglia victory of Sir Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson is finished in Crystal Laurit Silver Metallic with a striking black and red 300 SL Silver Arrow interior and shows only 13,410 kilometres at the time of cataloguing. Powered by the AMG 5.4-litre V8, it has been with its current owner since new and was piloted in three editions of the famous Mille Miglia, most recently in 2021.

Rarer still is a 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition Roadster by McLaren Special Operations (Estimate: CHF 575'000 - CHF 675'000). Only 25 McLaren Edition cars were manufactured, and this is one of only six Roadsters, making it the rarest street-legal SLR variant. The third of the SLR trio is a 2005 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR Coupé (Estimate: CHF 250'000 - CHF 300'000), a fine example refinished in Arabian Grey with a Black and Anthracite leather interior.

K.I.T.T. needs very little introduction to fans of the famous television series, Knight Rider. Broad Arrow is proud to present to collectors, the 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Knight Rider Tour Car (Estimate: CHF 250'000 - CHF 500'000). Originally owned by David Hasselhoff's Profile Promotions, this was his actual tour car and is an exact replica of the car used in the television series itself. Many have tried to emulate K.I.T.T. but this very special piece of motoring and television history matches the specification of the star car and is offered with an extensive archive of documentation and photography detailing its history with Michael Knight.

Another very exciting car with a famous owner, is a 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL (Estimate: CHF 900'000 - CHF 1'200'000) owned from new by Formula 1 driver, Nick Heidfeld. This stunning homage to the famous BMW 3.0 CSL that dominated touring car racing is one of only 50 created by BMW. Further to its exceptional link to Formula 1, it is offered with an extensive collection of bespoke delivery items, including a framed canvas sketch signed by BMW M Creative Director, Viktor Bar. Other desirable BMW models in the auction include a 1981 BMW M1 (Estimate: CHF 450'000 - CHF 500'000), and one of only ten examples of the 1991 BMW Z1 AC Schnitzer (Estimate: CHF 65'000 - CHF 92'500).

Supercars and hypercars are expected to attract intense international interest as demand continues to soar. A 2008 Gumpert Apollo Sport (Estimate: CHF 450'000 - CHF 650'000) is one of only 20 manufactured. Beneath its imposing composite body sits an MTM-tuned 4.2-litre Audi V8 reported to produce 710 horsepower. Equally enticing is a gated manual transmission, Giallo Orion yellow 2003 Lamborghini Murciélago (Estimate: CHF 370'000 - CHF 430'000) that was initially retained by Lamborghini as its press car and featured in many international publications. The pinnacle of modern era performance is well represented and includes two Ferraris, both offered without reserve; a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Estimate: CHF 5'500'000 - CHF 7'500'000) in rare Bianco Fuji and a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Estimate: CHF 1'300'000 - CHF 1'500'000). A 2019 McLaren Senna (Estimate: CHF 1'100'000 - CHF 1'400'000) showing only 131 kilometres with highly desirable options is also expected to attract great interest.

For collectors of Swiss motoring history, one marque truly stands out, Monteverdi. The 1975 Monteverdi High Speed 375/4 (Estimate: CHF 185'000 - CHF 230'000) is one of only 30 to have been built. Part of the historically significant High Speed 375 range, this rare Swiss-built limousine is among the most coveted of Peter Monteverdi's creations and was treated to a concours-level restoration between 2016-2020, following which it has appeared in a number of prestigious concours events.

De Tomaso collectors will be spoilt for choice at The Zürich Auction, with four stunning examples from the Italian automaker's catalogue. This includes the last model to be built under the direction of company founder, Alejandro de Tomaso, the 1996 De Tomaso Guará Coupé (Estimate: CHF 70'000 - CHF 110'000). Only 21 were produced, each a production version of the 1991 Maserati Barchetta Stradale concept car. This example has featured in various classic motoring publications and is finished in its original specification of Porsche Blue Metallic over a Pelle Grigia grey interior. Other very collectable De Tomaso models include a 1969 Mangusta, a 1980 Deauville Series 2 and a roaring 1991 Pantera Si.

Another car that needs no introduction is one that perfectly linked performance road cars with the famous era of Group B rallying, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro (Estimate: CHF 680'000 - CHF 780'000). Only 214 short wheelbase Quattros were produced and this example is finished in striking Tornadorot red over a Quartz/Graphit interior and has driven only 82,229 kilometres from new. Undeniably one of the greatest homologation specials of all time, this is a truly cherished example worthy of any collection.

Other highlights of the Zürich Auction catalogue include a beautifully handcrafted 1966 Riva Super Ariston, the perfect embodiment of La Dolce Vita and one of only 181 produced. This is a wonderfully cherished example of these extremely sought after boats crafted by the world-famous Sarnico yard. For those seeking something very different to enhance their collection, the 1987 Aston Martin Lagonda Series 3 Shooting Brake by Roos Engineering Ltd (Estimate: CHF 250'000 - CHF 350'000 | Offered without reserve) definitely fits the bill. This extraordinary conversion was completed in 2000 by the renowned Swiss Aston Martin specialist and is finished in elegant Antrim Blue over a classic Grey Connolly leather interior.

"We are very excited about our return to the Dolder Grand for our second Zürich Auction," says Karsten Le Blanc, SVP, Head of EMEA Region at Broad Arrow Auctions. "The impressive selection of collector cars includes many with superb Swiss provenance that ensure additional appeal to local collectors. We can't wait to welcome buyers and sellers to what will be an extremely memorable occasion."

Additional information on Broad Arrow's Zürich Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +44-2045-920-16.

Further details and images available on request.

Media accreditation now open.

Ends.

Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyse Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behaviour. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am "Knight Rider" K.I.T.T. Tour Car

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com