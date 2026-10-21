

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened slightly against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 0.8385 against the euro, 1.3386 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1052 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8397, 1.3364 and 1.1033, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound advanced to 211.72 from an early low of 211.41. The pound rose earlier to a 1-12/-month high of 211.83 against the yen.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the euro, 1.36 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc and 212.00 against the yen.



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