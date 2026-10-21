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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 09:55
2,360 Euro
+3,51 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,58012:13
Dow Jones News
21.10.2026 10:45 Uhr
295 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: HOL-Holdings in Company

DJ HOL-Holdings in Company 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
HOL-Holdings in Company 
21-Oct-2026 / 09:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BG0TPX62 
 
Issuer Name 
 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Index Venture Associates V Limited 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
St Helier 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Jersey 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                  City of registered office     Country of registered office 
 
Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P.     St Helier             Jersey

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  15.007125       0.000000            15.007125   44017600 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      14.117278       0.000000            14.117278     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BG0TPX62                    44017600                    15.007125 
 
Sub Total 8.A       44017600                     15.007125%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate              % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled  equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
 
 
Index Venture Index Ventures V 
Associates V (Jersey), L.P    15.007125                             
Limited 
 
 
Index Venture Index Ventures V 
Associates V Parallel                                         
Limited    Entrepreneur Fund 
       (Jersey), L.P. 
 
 
Index 
Ventures   Index Ventures V   14.886536                             
Associates V (Jersey), L.P. 
Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Passive threshold crossing due to an event changing the breakdown of voting rights, in connection with the issuer's share buyback program.

12. Date of Completion

20-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 447040 
EQS News ID:  2419508 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2419508&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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