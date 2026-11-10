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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 15:25
2,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4402,60011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 09:58 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings PLC: FY 2026 Guidance Upgraded

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle, said: "We've carried the strong momentum seen in the first half of 2026 into the autumn, and SME demand has remained resilient despite continued macro uncertainty. As a result, we are upgrading our FY26 expectations."

Business performance
The momentum reported at our half year results has continued, driven by sustained market demand and ongoing product feature innovation.

With two further months of trading in September and October, and November starting well, we are now in a position to upgrade expectations for FY26. We expect revenue for FY26 to be at least £275 million with profit margins of c.16%. Our previous guidance was FY26 revenue of more than £255 million and profit before tax of more than £40 million.

Capital distributions
We remain capital-light with a robust balance sheet and strong cash generation. We launched a fourth share buyback on 21 September 2026 which is ongoing. To date that buyback programme has bought £5 million and, together with earlier programmes, the company has bought back £80 million of shares representing 19% of the issued share capital.

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014

For further details:

ir@fundingcircle.com | press@fundingcircle.com

About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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