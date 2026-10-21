

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CSLLY), a biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Deborah Waterhouse as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective February 1, 2027.



The company said Waterhouse will take over from Interim CEO and Managing Director Gordon Naylor, who will oversee the transition and resume the role as a non-executive director.



Deborah Waterhouse has served as CEO of ViiV Healthcare since 2017 and is also President of GSK Global Health.



Deborah Waterhouse has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and previously led GSK's U.S. vaccines and primary care businesses.



The company said the appointment followed an extensive global search and a unanimous board decision.



Waterhouse will retain her base in the U.K. and spend significant time in Australia, the U.S. and CSL's major markets and operational centres.



On Tuesday, CSL closed trading 0.11% lesser at AUD 196.08 on the ASX.



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