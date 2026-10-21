

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Ares Management Corporation (ARES), an alternative investment manager, said on Wednesday that its real estate investment and operating platform, Ares Real Estate, has formed a European logistics investment partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management, or NBIM. NBIM has made an equity commitment of €1.5 billion.



Under this first collaboration between Ares and NBIM, Ares will target attractive logistics investment opportunities across Europe, with a focus on modern, high-quality assets.



Ares Real Estate is a vertically integrated real estate manager with around $121 billion in assets under management as of June 30.



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