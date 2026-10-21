Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC (Aviva) and insureMO to Launch New Embedded Insurance Proposition Across Europe

New solution automatically activates accident, illness and travel cover based on customers' location, creating a scalable platform for embedded insurance growth across Europe

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC (Aviva) and insureMO, a global leading provider of insurance middle office platforms, today announced a new partnership to deliver embedded insurance solutions across Aviva's European business, making protection simpler, more relevant and easier for customers to access.

The partnership combines Aviva's insurance expertise with insureMO's digital insurance platform to create a new embedded insurance proposition that automatically provides customers with relevant cover when they need it, without requiring them to buy, activate and manage multiple insurance policies.

Developed by Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC and enabled by insureMO's technology, the first implementation is now live in Norway. Through distribution partner Kvikk Forsikring AS, Kvikk customers automatically benefit from day-to-day travel cover while in Norway, with travel insurance activating automatically when they travel abroad. Customers do not need to notify Aviva, activate cover or manage separate policies for different locations.

The launch supports Aviva's strategy to expand embedded insurance solutions across Europe and make insurance simpler and easier to access. By integrating insurance into partner services and customer journeys, Aviva can deliver cover at the point of need and accelerate new propositions and distribution partnerships across markets.

The solution reduces the complexity often associated with insurance by automatically adjusting cover to suit customers' needs and activities. Customers benefit from protection that works in the background, while partners, brokers and service teams benefit from simpler administration and claims handling.

The initiative also creates a scalable foundation for future innovation. Using insureMO's digital insurance platform, Aviva can introduce new embedded insurance offerings, connect with partners more efficiently and expand into new markets without significant changes to its core systems.

Claire Ryan, Head of Accident & Health at Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC, said: "At Aviva, we're focused on making insurance simpler, more relevant and easier for customers to access. This proposition represents an important step forward in how protection is delivered, providing accident, illness and travel cover seamlessly through trusted partner relationships.

By removing unnecessary complexity and ensuring customers have the right protection when they need it, we're creating a more intuitive insurance experience while creating a scalable foundation for future embedded insurance solutions across Europe'.

Rajat Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of insureMO, added: "The insurance industry is increasingly moving toward embedded, ecosystem-driven experiences. Aviva's vision shows how insurers can improve customer experiences while modernising at speed.

By decoupling innovation from core systems, insurers can launch new business models faster, scale partnerships efficiently and build future-ready digital insurance ecosystems."

Delivered within a short implementation timeframe, the solution provides a foundation for expansion across additional products, partners and markets. The partnership marks an important milestone in Aviva's embedded insurance journey and creates a foundation for future expansion across additional products, partners and markets throughout Europe.

insureMO provided end-to-end capabilities, spanning product configuration, rating, policy administration, claims management and customer servicing, in collaboration with MSG Global, insureMO's applications partner.

About insureMO

insureMO is the global insurance Middle Office platform based in Singapore. The platform is organized across three pillars: API, Data, and AI, with 2,500+ atomic APIs spanning the full insurance lifecycle from quotation to claims. The architecture is open by design: the same APIs that connect 8,700+ distribution channels and technology partners are equally discoverable by AI agents and coding assistants. This is what makes insureMO both ecosystem-friendly and AI-friendly; any AI tool that is capable to call an API can build on insureMO. Over 500 insurers, distributors, and ecosystem partners across 50+ countries run on insureMO, processing more than US$25 billion in Gross Written Premium across 17,500+ configured products spanning Life and Health, Personal Lines, Commercial and Specialty, and Reinsurance. Visit insuremo.com.

About Aviva

Aviva is the UK's leading diversified insurer and operates in the UK, Ireland and Canada. Aviva also has international investments in India and China.

Aviva in Ireland provides Insurance (general and life), Wealth (pensions, savings and investments), and Retirement solutions to almost 950,000 customers.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aviva-insurance-ireland-dac-aviva-and-insuremo-to-launch-new-embedded-insurance-proposition-across-europe-302915248.html