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HF

WKN: A3DM19 | ISIN: SE0017911480 | Ticker-Symbol: V7Y
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 09:55
2,035 Euro
+0,49 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEBA FASTIGHETS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEBA FASTIGHETS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9942,21013:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
120 Leser
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Heba Fastighets AB: Heba delivers higher income from property management per share and a strong NOI margin

Heba Fastighets AB is reporting income from property management per share for January-September of SEK 1.20 (1.08), an increase by 11%. The NOI margin for the first nine months was 75.0% (74.4) and was outstanding at 77.2% (75.1) in Q3. In line with the new financial targets and the Heba Model, the outcome illustrates how knowledgeable people working with a digital infrastructure deliver more efficient property management.

"Our strong figures are not a fluke. They are the result of several years of goal-oriented work with efficiency improvements, digitalisation and energy optimisation, as well as an increasingly data-driven management strategy. But above all, they are the result of the talented and dedicated people who are further developing Heba, day in and day out", says Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO of Heba Fastighets AB.

Higher revenues and lower costs

Profit for the period of January-September increased to SEK 289.4m (153.0). Rental income grew by 4% and net operating income by 5% year-over-year. The property portfolio has been virtually fully renovated, and maintenance costs have been reduced by 72% since 2010 to the current level of SEK 11/m2. Energy use at the end of the quarter was a record-low of 62.9 kWh/m2 and the target is 40 kWh/m2 by 2030.

The Heba Model - how Heba is creating higher value

This progress is the result of several years of step-by-step work. The company is now bringing it all together in the Heba Model for sustainable growth

"We have further developed and renovated our portfolio, strengthened our position in the elderly care sector, built a digital infrastructure and become considerably more active in how we put our capital to work. The sustainability programme is now an integrated component of the business that produces lower costs, lower risks and better properties. We are now bringing all of this together in the Heba Model, which is driven by three engines of growth: Development, the Heba Operating System and Capital Management", says Heba Fastighets AB CEO Patrik Emanuelsson.

Key figures, January-September 2026:

  • Profit for the period was SEK 289.4m (153.0), corresponding to SEK 1.87 (0.94) per share.
  • Income from property management totalled SEK 186.6m (174.9) and income from property management per share was SEK 1.20 (1.08).
  • Rental income amounted to SEK 474.7m (454.5).
  • Net operating income was SEK 356.2m (338.0).
  • The property valuation uplift was SEK 141.5m (67.0).

Heba will present results for January-September 2026 in a pre-recorded video. The video will be published on ir.hebafast.se after the report is released.

For further information, please contact:
Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 8-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se
Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 76-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

This information is information that Heba Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 12:00 CEST.

About Heba
Heba is a long-term and experienced property company that develops, owns and manages residential and community service properties in central locations in the Stockholm and Mälaren regions. Through knowledge and digital infrastructure, we offer sustainable homes with optimal function - where people can live their lives to the full, feeling content and secure. We create value for our tenants, shareholders and society by working proactively and getting a little better - every day, every week, every year. Heba was founded in 1952 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, since 1994. Read more at: hebafast.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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