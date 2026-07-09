Heba Fastighets AB: Heba again delivers growth in income from property management for January-June 2026

Heba is reporting 7% growth in income from property management for January-June 2026, totalling SEK 112.6m (114.8). The NOI margin was 76.6% in Q2, as compared to 76.2% in Q2 2025. Heba achieved record-low energy use of 63 kWh/m2 and the company retained its Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for the second year running.

Heba's stellar performance confirms the positive impact of the company's efficient property management and continued drive to reduce energy consumption, says Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB.

Stable profit trend

Total profit grew to SEK 194.1m (115.6) Rental income increased by 4% and net operating income by 4% year-over-year. The Heba portfolio is virtually fully renovated, and maintenance costs are now SEK 11/m2 - reduced by 72% since 2010.

The inputs behind the figures consist of systematically developed methods in the areas of energy use, digitalisation, quality, capital allocation and sustainability.

Supported by shared processes, superior data quality and fact-based decision-making, we can identify anomalies earlier, prioritise the right actions and put our resources to work where they create the most value. And the work is paying off. The approach we have designed over the past eight years will continue to make Heba increasingly productive and efficient over the long term, says Patrik Emanuelsson.

Consistent sustainability leadership

Energy use at the end of the quarter was a record-low 63 kWh/m2 and the push towards the target of 40 kWh/m2 by 2030 is ongoing. HållFast, Heba's internally developed eco-certification system for properties in operation, has now been externally audited and third-party verified.

Nasdaq has designated Heba stock Green Equity for the second year running. In addition, an assessment performed by S&P Global rated Heba as one of the leading real estate companies in the world in terms of green revenue - 84%.

Key figures January-June 2026:

Profit in H1 was SEK 194.1m (115.6), corresponding to SEK 1.25 (0.72) per share.

Income from property management totalled SEK 122.6m (114.8).

Rental income amounted to SEK 316.1m (303.1).

Net operating income was SEK 233.8m (224.3).

The property valuation uplift was SEK 150.0m (87.8).

Heba will present results for January-June 2026 in a pre-recorded video, which will be published on ir.hebafast.se after the report is released.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 8-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se

Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 76-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

This information is information that Heba Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-09 12:00 CEST.

About Heba

Heba is a long-term and experienced property owner that develops, owns and manages residential properties and public buildings centrally located in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region. On the strength of our expertise, we offer safe, secure and sustainable homes with high amenity standards for people to enjoy living in throughout various phases of their lives. We create value for shareholders and society through satisfied tenants, safer and more attractive communities and trustful partnerships. Heba was founded in 1952 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB Nordic Mid Cap since 1994. Read more at: hebafast.se