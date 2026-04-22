Heba Fastighets AB: Heba reports growth in income from property management for January-March 2026

Heba is reporting higher income from property management for Q1 2026 of SEK 57.6m (55.0), corresponding to 5% growth. The NOI margin was 71.3, only slightly lower year-over-year (71.7) in a quarter of bitter cold and heavy snow. Despite the weather, the company achieved record-low energy use of only 65 kWh/m2 (73).

"This outstanding performance, even in tough winter conditions, shows that the company's efficient property management and unceasing efforts to reduce energy consumption are working," says Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB.

Total profit grew to SEK 108.5m (53.5) Rental income increased by 4% and net operating income by 3% year-over-year. Ownership of 171 rental apartments at the Viggholmen 1 property in Vårberg made a positive contribution to profit and will continue to do so during the year. The company's residential vacancy rate remains minuscule. Heba's current maintenance costs for a property portfolio that is virtually fully renovated are about SEK 8/m2, down 79% since 2010.

Energy use had dropped to 65 kWh/m2 (73) by the end of the period and the work to achieve the annual target of 40 kWh/m2 by 2030 continues to progress. Heba's efforts to reduce climate impact have yielded impressive results. The company has successfully cut carbon emissions in property management by 91% since 2018. Even though not required to do so, Heba produced a CSRD-compliant sustainability report for the first time.

The company remained active on the capital market, and Heba issued green bonds of SEK 300m in Q1 at a favourable price level.

KPIs January-March 2026:

Profit for the period was SEK 108.5m (53.5), corresponding to SEK 0.70 (0.32) per share.

Income from property management totalled SEK 57.6m (55.0).

Rental income amounted to SEK 157.0m (150.9).

Net operating income was SEK 111.9m (108.2).

The property valuation uplift was SEK 50.0m (18.1).

Heba will present results for January-March 2026 in a pre-recorded video. The video will be published on ir.hebafast.se after the report is released.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 8-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se

Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 76-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

This information is information that Heba Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 12:00 CEST.

About Heba

Heba is a long-term and experienced property owner that develops, owns and manages residential properties and public buildings centrally located in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region. On the strength of our expertise, we offer safe, secure and sustainable homes with high amenity standards for people to enjoy living in throughout various phases of their lives. We create value for shareholders and society through satisfied tenants, safer and more attractive communities and trustful partnerships. Heba was founded in 1952 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB Nordic Mid Cap since 1994. Read more at: hebafast.se