Heba Fastighets AB: Heba again strengthens income from property management January-December 2025

Heba is reporting improved income from property management for FY 2025 at SEK 221.6m (215.5). Rental income increased by 8% and net operating income by 9% year-over-year. The NOI margin also increased to 72.6 compared to 71.9 for the same period in 2024. Adding to these achievements, the company is reporting record-low energy use of only 67 kWh/m2.

Heba is demonstrating that it is possible to deliver growth in income in property management and strong financial key figures even in a market that is all but stagnant. Income from property management for the full year improved by 3% year-over-year. The company's residential vacancy rate remains minuscule. Heba's current maintenance costs for a property portfolio that is virtually fully renovated are about SEK 12/m2, 70% below the average for the last 15 years.

Throughout this business cycle, we have delivered strong and improved income from property management. Unlike many of our competitors, we have not had to go hat in hand to our shareholders to manage the economic ups and downs. This is evidence of robust efficiency and the stability of our business in a market that is nearly at a standstill. In addition, we took advantage of the period to enhance our ESG efforts and stake out a clear path for the future with our new digital methodology, says Patrik Emanuelsson CEO of Heba Fastighets AB.

The company had reached record-low energy use of 67 kWh/m2 by year-end and the work to achieve the annual target of 40 kWh/m2 by 2030 continues to progress. Heba closed an agreement to acquire a residential property of 171 apartments in Vårberg in Q4, for which ownership was transferred on 31 January 2026. We have also converted a small property of 18 rental apartments in Västertorp to commonhold, at market price. Heba was again active in the capital market, and the company has dealt with the majority of the bond maturity in March 26 through a bond buyback and issue of new green bonds at a favourable price level aligned with our existing cash conversion cycle. Heba intends to remain active in the capital market.

Key figures FY 2025:

Profit for the year was SEK 288.5m (98.7), corresponding to SEK 1.80 (0.60) per share.

Income from property management totalled SEK 221.6m (215.5).

Rental income amounted to SEK 605.4.1m (561.8).

Net operating income was SEK 439.4m (403.8).

The property valuation uplift was SEK 190.0m (37.9).

The board of directors is proposing a dividend of SEK 0.55 (0.52) per share.

Heba will present results for FY 2025 in a pre-recorded video. The video will be published on ir.hebafast.se after the report is released.

About Heba

Heba is a long-term and experienced property owner that develops, owns and manages residential properties and public buildings centrally located in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region. On the strength of our expertise, we offer safe, secure and sustainable homes with high amenity standards for people to enjoy living in throughout various phases of their lives. We create value for shareholders and society through satisfied tenants, safer and more attractive communities and trustful partnerships. Heba was founded in 1952 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB Nordic Mid Cap since 1994. Read more at: hebafast.se