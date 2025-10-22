Heba Fastighets AB: Heba again grows income from property management January-September 2025

Heba is reporting growth in income from property management of SEK 174.9m (168.6) for January to September 2025. Rental income increased by 9% and net operating income by 12% year-over-year. The NOI margin also increased to 74.4 over 72.5 for the same period in 2024. In parallel, Heba achieved record-low energy use - only 69 kWh/m2 - and a record-low vacancy rate of 0.06% for residential units and 0.31% for non-residential units.

Heba is demonstrating that it is possible to combine the highest ESG ambitions with robust financial metrics. Income from property management grew by 4% year-over-year in the first three quarters, our residential vacancy rate is still minuscule, and our current maintenance costs for a virtually fully renovated portfolio are about SEK 10/m2. That is 70% lower than the average for the last 15 years, says Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB.

Heba bought back additional Class B shares during the quarter, corresponding to 3% of all shares outstanding in the company, and the holding of treasury shares now totals 6% of equity.

Heba also filled a new position in Q3: Head of IT and Digital Transformation. The strategically important position is linked to the company's digitalisation journey. The role is held by Ulrika Thorildsson, formerly Head of Property Management at the company.

Ground has been broken for the Villa Primus elderly care facility, which provides 166 senior living places on Lilla Essingen, Stockholm. The property is being built by a joint venture entity with Peab, and completion is planned for 2028.

This September, Heba became the first property company in the world to sign a carbon removal contract. The contract was made with Stockholm Exergi and runs for 15 years. Sustainability is the only way forward, says Patrik Emanuelsson.

Key figures for the interim reporting period, January-September 2025

Interim profit amounted to SEK 153.0m (-7.9), corresponding to SEK 0.94 (-0.05) per share.

Income from property management was SEK 174.9m (168.6).

Rental income amounted to SEK 454.5m (418.0).

Net operating income was SEK 338.0m (302.9).

The property valuation uplift was SEK 67.0m (-32.6).

