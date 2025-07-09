Heba Fastighets AB: Heba strengthens income from property management for H1 2025

Heba is reporting higher income from property management for the first half of 2025. Income from property management increased to SEK 114.8 million (112.8). Rental income grew by 10% and net operating income by 13% year-over-year. The NOI margin for the interim period increased to 74.0 from 71.6% in H1 2024. Alongside the increase in financial results, Heba achieved record-low energy use - only 71 kWh/m2 - and a record-low vacancy rate of 0.05% for residential properties and 0.19% of total rental income.

We achieved several critical milestones in Q2 - strategic, green and financial - that further strengthen Heba's position as one of the most sustainable and longterm property companies in Sweden, says Patrik Emanuelsson CEO Heba Fastighets AB.

Comprehensive income for the interim reporting period January-June strengthened to SEK 115.6m (-22.6). The valuation uplift for H1 2025 was SEK 87.8m (-51.4), corresponding to 0.6% (-0.4).

Heba stock achieved green status according to Nasdaq Green Equity Designation during the second quarter after meeting all requirements by wide margins. In parallel, Heba updated its commercial paper programme to green and is in the process of converting all bank loans to green.

Heba was also included in the EPRA index during the quarter. The inclusion entails greater visibility among investors, which could potentially lead to increased liquidity and higher demand for Heba stock. It is also a mark of quality showing that the company meets high standards of quality and reporting.

Heba has also agreed to acquire another new-build elderly care facility in Norrtälje and has closed a JV agreement with Peab to develop an elderly care facility on Lilla Essingen, Stockholm.

Elderly care facilities now generate 30% of net operating income. That figure will rise to about 37% after the upcoming transactions are completed. Heba now has two stable foundations in residential property and community service property oriented towards elderly care facilities, says Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB.

Key figures for the interim reporting period, January-June 2025

Interim profit was SEK 115.6m (-22.6) or SEK 0.71 (-0.14) per share.

Income from property management totalled SEK 114.8m (112.8).

Rental income amounted to SEK 303.1m (276.2).

Net operating income was SEK 224.3m (197.7).

The property valuation uplift was SEK 87.8m (-51.4).

Heba will present results for the second quarter of 2025 in a pre-recorded video. The video will be published on ir.hebafast.se after the report is released.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Emanuelsson, CEO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 8-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se

Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, +46 76-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

About Heba

Heba is a long-term and experienced property owner that develops, owns and manages residential properties and public buildings centrally located in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region. On the strength of our expertise, we offer safe, secure and sustainable homes with high amenity standards for people to enjoy living in throughout various phases of their lives. We create value for shareholders and society through satisfied tenants, safer and more attractive communities and trustful partnerships. Heba was founded in 1952 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB Nordic Mid Cap since 1994. Read more at: hebafast.se