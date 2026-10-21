

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.235 billion, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $908 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $6.554 billion from $6.053 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.235 Bln. vs. $908 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $6.554 Bln vs. $6.053 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.57 To $ 8.62



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