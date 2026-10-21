

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.721 billion, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $1.616 billion, or $4.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.477 billion or $6.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $12.137 billion from $11.122 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.721 Bln. vs. $1.616 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.64 vs. $4.27 last year. -Revenue: $12.137 Bln vs. $11.122 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News