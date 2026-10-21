

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF.PK) introduced MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, the Mercedes-Benz system for extended urban semi-automated driving developed together with NVIDIA (NVDA), which is expected to be available for order from the first half of 2027.



The system helps drivers from the beginning to the end of their journey, making everyday driving easier and more comfortable, even in busy city traffic.



Customers whose vehicles already have the required equipment can get the feature through an over-the-air software update, without visiting a workshop.



'MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO offers our customers a new level of security, intelligence and trust at the wheel. The introduction in Germany underlines our commitment to play a leading role in automated and assisted driving,' said CEO Ola Källenius.



Availability will depend on the model, with plans to introduce the system across the Mercedes-Benz passenger car and van range.



The automaker also plans to offer a free one-month trial for customers whose vehicles have the necessary equipment.



From the end of 2026, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce the system in Stuttgart and Munich for selected customers whose vehicles already have the required hardware. Mercedes-Benz will contact these customers directly.



The company's stock closed trading at $46.39, up 2.20 percent on the OTC Markets.



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