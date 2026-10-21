

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Households in Belgium expressed a more pessimistic attitude in October, and the confidence level weakened to the lowest level in one-and-a-half years, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -13.0 in October from -10.0 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest reading since April 2025, when it was -14.0.



The sub-index measuring the expected economic situation in the country over the next twelve months weakened to -44 from -41. Households' saving capacity eased, with the respective index falling further to 18 in October from 20 in September.



Similarly, the outlook regarding the financial situation of consumers over the next year worsened, with the corresponding index falling to -7.0 from -2.0. Unemployment fears among consumers intensified, and the index rose to 19.0 in October from 16.0 a month ago.



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