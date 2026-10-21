

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's equity benchmark DAX was up firmly in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday as investors closely followed the political situation in European countries and reports from the Middle East front, in addition to looking ahead to quarterly earnings announcements.



Higher crude oil prices limited market's upside. Brent crude front-month futures climbed to $110.75 a barrel, gaining about 1.7%.



oil prices moved up after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States must end pressure and threats, cease regional pressure, and lift economic sanctions before any negotiations.



The DAX was up 132.51 points or 0.52% at 25,436.93 about a quarter past noon.



Tech stocks Infineon Technologies and SAP moved up 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.



Shares of sportswear maker Adidas climbed 2.3% after the company lifted its FY26 profit outlook. Adidas announced preliminary third-quarter results, reporting higher operating profit and revenues. Adidas continues to expect its currency-neutral revenue growth of between 9% and 10%to lead to higher profitability.



Revenues increased 9% from last year to 7.252 billion euros. In currency-neutral terms, revenues grew 7% in the quarter. The company's gross margin improved by 2.5 percentage points to 54.3%. Third-quarter operating profit increased 37% to 1.008 billion euros, the highest quarterly level on record.



Bayer advanced 1.5%. Commerzbank, Vonovia, Siemens, RWE, Fresenius and Zalando gained 1%-1.4%. Qiagen, Scout24, Allianz, Siemens Energy and Brenntag posted moderate gains.



Fresenius Medical Care dropped more than 2%. Continental drifted lower by 1.4%, while Volkswagen and Rheinmetall shed 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



BMW, MTU Aero Engines, E.ON and Mercedes-Benz eased by 0.5%-0.9%.



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