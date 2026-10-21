

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $855 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $9.278 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $32.322 billion from $30.709 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $855 Mln. vs. $9.278 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $32.322 Bln vs. $30.709 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.40



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