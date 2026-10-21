First Canadian Graphite Inc. Announces $3M Financing

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MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC graphite" or the "Company") announces its intention to raise. $3,000,000 CAD through the issuance of 6,666,667 units at $0.45 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half warrant exercisable for two years at $0.75, subject to an acceleration period wherein should the Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at or above $1.10 per share for a period of 10 consecutive days, the Company may, by written notice to the investors reduce the remaining exercise period applicable to the warrants to not less than 30 days from the date of such notice.

The gross proceeds from the financing will be for general working capital and the upcoming field stripping and diamond drilling program of an anticipated 20,000 metres. While the Company intends to spend the proceeds from the financing as stated above, there may be circumstances where, for sound business reasons, funds may be reallocated at the discretion of the Board.

Insiders may participate in the financing with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing, when closed. A finder's fee may be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"After the encouraging results from our summer prospecting and airborne surveys, we're excited to begin testing the geology at Lac Guéret South with the drill bit," said John LaGourgue, President and CEO of FC graphite. "Our work this past summer has outlined a large, high-grade graphite system at Zone 13, and this financing positions us to advance the project systematically, as planned. Field stripping will help us refine our targets, and our anticipated 20,000-metre diamond drilling program is designed to build our understanding of the deposit phase by phase as we work toward a first resource estimate."

The closing of the financing is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the financing will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws, and if applicable, will be subject to U.S. resale restrictions under U.S. securities laws.

The securities to be sold in the financing have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Upcoming Fall 2026 Conference Schedule

First Canadian Graphite also announces that President and CEO John LaGourgue will be actively presenting and meeting with investors at several industry conferences across Canada through the end of the year to discuss the Company's plans for the district-scale high-grade graphite potential at Lac Guéret South, including the upcoming Phase III program. Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are invited to connect with management at the following events:

Planet MicroCap Showcase (Toronto) : October 27-29, 2026

: October 27-29, 2026 XPLOR (Montreal) : November 2-5, 2026

: November 2-5, 2026 Mi3 Dinner (Laval) : November 2, 2026

: November 2, 2026 Mi3 Lunch (Montreal) : November 3, 2026

: November 3, 2026 Québec Mines + Énergie (Québec City): November 16-19, 2026

John LaGourgue and members of the FC graphite leadership team will attend the scheduled events and welcome opportunities for one-on-one meetings.

The Company's updated corporate presentation is available on its website: https://fcgraphite.com/FC-Graphite-Corporate-Presentation.pdf

Grant of Performance Share Units

The Company announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,672,555 performance share units ("PSUs") to executives as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board in accordance with the Company's 2026 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan adopted at the Annual General Meeting held July 7, 2026. Each vested PSU can be redeemed for one fully paid and non-assessable common share of the Company issued from treasury. The PSUs granted will vest upon the achievement of certain key performance indicators as determined by the Board, vesting not before October 13, 2027. The 2026 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Company's long-term objectives.

About FC graphite

FC graphite is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South Project (formerly the Berkwood Project) borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, approximately 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau in Québec's Côte-Nord region, on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu.

Recent work at Zone 13 has outlined a significant new high-grade graphite-bearing anomaly with a confirmed strike length of 3.3 km and widths exceeding 150 m. Prospecting on this discovery has returned surface and near-surface high-grade graphite, with 46 samples assaying up to 43.4% graphitic carbon (Cg). Refer to the Company's press releases dated July 30, 2026 and August 20, 2026.

The Company's land claims and optioned ground now exceed 200 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios in the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With more than $10 million invested to date and significant exploration upside remaining, First Canadian Graphite is focused on expanding resources and advancing the project toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company has sufficient funding to continue advancing Lac Guéret South through 2026.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

Signed:

John LaGourgue, CEO, President & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://fcgraphite.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets), and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-inc.-announces-3m-financing-1239194