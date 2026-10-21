

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in more than three years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.9 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 3.5 percent increase in August. Prices have been rising since February 2025.



Moreover, this was the highest rate of growth since July 2023, when prices rose 4.1 percent.



The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 4.6 percent, and those on non-domestic markets grew by 3.2 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices climbed 6.2 percent, and prices for intermediate goods were 5.7 percent higher. The price index for capital goods rose 3.3 percent, and those for consumer goods increased by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.3 percent in August.



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