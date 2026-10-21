

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $734 million, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $3.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $717 million or $4.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $2.023 billion from $2.007 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $734 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.24 vs. $3.60 last year. -Revenue: $2.023 Bln vs. $2.007 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.50 To $ 17.00



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