

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.036 billion, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $896.6 million, or $2.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.083 billion or $3.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.737 billion from $1.537 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.036 Bln. vs. $896.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.89 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.737 Bln vs. $1.537 Bln last year.



CME was down by 2.72% at $287.27 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



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