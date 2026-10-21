Einride AB: Einride Deepens Collaboration with NVIDIA: Adopts NVIDIA Alpamayo for Autonomous Trucks

The collaboration will bring NVIDIA Alpamayo into Einride's safety-first architecture as the Company plans to be the first trucking company to deploy Alpamayo on NVIDIA Hyperion.

This collaboration extends Einride's strategic relationship with NVIDIA, which was announced on September 21 , to build the next generation of the Einride Driver on the NVIDIA Hyperion platform.

, to build the next generation of the Einride Driver on the NVIDIA Hyperion platform. The objective is to cost-effectively scale Einride's autonomous deployment across highway and point-to-point routes within a freight network already serving customers



STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a company leading the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to evaluate NVIDIA Alpamayo, an AI reasoning driving model, as part of Einride's autonomous driving system, the Einride Driver. Einride plans to be the first trucking company to deploy Alpamayo on Hyperion, partnering closely with NVIDIA to advance autonomous trucking through reasoning-based AI.

As part of the collaboration, Einride will adapt Alpamayo to its own vehicles, routes and operating data. The approach is designed to shorten development cycles and reduce the cost of further extending the Einride Driver to new vehicle types and routes. Einride's data from real freight operations is what turns a general driving model into a capability built for trucking. The project builds toward a live road evaluation planned for the second half of 2027.

Alpamayo is NVIDIA's Vision Language Action (VLA) model. It interprets the driving scene, proposes how the vehicle should move and explains its reasoning. Within the Einride Driver, Alpamayo will operate inside Einride's safety architecture, which keeps full authority over the vehicle.

"Our advantage has always been running autonomous freight in the real world, for real customers," said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Einride. "Alpamayo brings valuable reasoning capabilities we can build on as we continue to design, build and operate the Einride Driver and our safety architecture. Being the first trucking company in this engagement gives us the opportunity to help shape the model for freight."

Einride will post-train and distill Alpamayo on its proprietary operational data, testing the model in "shadow mode". In shadow mode, Alpamayo runs live without controlling the vehicle, allowing its outputs to be evaluated against Einride's driving planner and human driver performance while existing safety systems remain in full control.

"Physical AI is opening new possibilities for autonomous freight," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "By combining NVIDIA Alpamayo and NVIDIA Halos safety system with Einride's real-world freight data and safety engineering on Hyperion, we're exploring how reasoning-based AI can help trucks navigate complex driving conditions and accelerate development for new routes and vehicle types."

The collaboration extends the strategic relationship Einride announced on September 21 , under which Einride is building the next generation of the Einride Driver on the NVIDIA Hyperion platform, integrated with NVIDIA Halos safety system, and training and validating its driving models with NVIDIA Cosmos and Blackwell infrastructure. NVIDIA Blackwell is a groundbreaking architecture designed for generative AI and accelerated computing, featuring the second-generation Transformer Engine and advanced NVLink interconnects to deliver unprecedented performance and efficiency.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Media Contact

Einride Media Contact: Christina Zander, press@einride.tech , +46 728 889 610

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30140810-ea5d-4585-ba4f-51a2dad5ad72