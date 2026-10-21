Real-time visibility, control, and compliance for RTX Spark, NVIDIA DGX Spark, NVIDIA DGX Station and DGX Station for Windows

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to extend its enterprise-grade endpoint management to NVIDIA's local AI infrastructure including RTX Spark, NVIDIA's new Windows AI PC platform; DGX Station, NVIDIA's most powerful deskside AI supercomputer; the newly announced DGX Station for Windows, NVIDIA's Windows deskside AI supercomputer; and DGX Spark, NVIDIA's compact AI supercomputer. Enterprises can now manage these AI-class systems with the same real-time visibility, control, and compliance Tanium delivers across the rest of their fleet, closing the gap between what IT expects from every endpoint and what AI compute has left unmanaged until now.

As AI compute moves from the data center to the desktop, most management tools haven't kept up. NVIDIA DGX Spark runs on NVIDIA DGX OS, an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution built for AI workloads, outside the Windows and x86 world most enterprise management platforms are built around. As enterprises adopt these AI systems, Tanium extends familiar IT management capabilities to them, giving operators visibility into inventory, running processes, patch status and compliance across their fleet.

The Tanium Autonomous IT Platform is named in NVIDIA's official DGX Spark Enterprise Lifecycle Integration Guide and is among the first endpoint management platforms to govern on-device AI agents at both deployment and runtime. Where configuration-push tools stop, Tanium adds real-time query, natural-language workflows, and policy-layer control at fleet scale. The platform was validated on NVIDIA DGX OS, with patching, asset inventory, configuration compliance, and process management working day one, with no custom build required. Support spans DGX Spark and RTX Spark and is expanding to DGX Station and DGX Station for Windows.

"NVIDIA's vision for AI compute is bringing a new class of endpoint into the enterprise, including new hardware architectures, new operating systems, and AI agents running locally on all of them," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. "To manage that infrastructure with confidence, IT and security operators need real-time visibility and control across their entire fleet. Tanium extends that capability to NVIDIA's AI endpoints the same way we have extended it everywhere else. With attacks now moving at machine speed, there's no room for blind spots."

At NVIDIA GTC Berlin, Tanium will be announcing the following capabilities validated in lab testing with supported NVIDIA hardware.

Fleet-level consumption monitoring: real-time visibility across the entire fleet into which models are running, how much compute and memory they are consuming, and whether units are operating within expected parameters.

real-time visibility across the entire fleet into which models are running, how much compute and memory they are consuming, and whether units are operating within expected parameters. Runtime control : IT and security operators can start, monitor, and kill AI agents automatically when they exceed a defined time or resource threshold, applying policy-layer limits to running processes rather than configuration state alone.

: IT and security operators can start, monitor, and kill AI agents automatically when they exceed a defined time or resource threshold, applying policy-layer limits to running processes rather than configuration state alone. Agent deployment at scale: deploying AI agents as packages or processes across an entire fleet simultaneously via Tanium Deploy. Tanium's linear-chain architecture scales linearly as fleets grow from dozens to thousands of units.

Beyond these capabilities, Tanium's platform delivers real-time visibility into process activity and resource utilization CPU, memory, GPU, and temperature across the fleet, alongside CIS benchmark hardening and compliance reporting mapped to CIS and NIST frameworks, and continuous software bill of materials (SBOM) tracking across system packages, containers, and language runtimes. Operators get just-in-time privileged access with full session recording for audit, without requiring SSH, and air-gapped deployment support extends these capabilities to regulated environments. Together, these capabilities give IT and security operators a single real-time management experience across AI-class and traditional endpoints, closing the gap between what enterprises expect from every device they own and what AI compute has offered until now.

"NVIDIA DGX and RTX platforms bring powerful local AI to enterprise developers and employees, enabling them to build and run AI within their established workflows," said Chris Marriott, vice president of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Tanium extends that integration to IT operations, helping organizations incorporate these platforms into fleet management processes they already use as they deploy AI compute at scale."

To learn more about Tanium for NVIDIA AI infrastructure, visit the website.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, puts the full depth of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform behind every IT and security operator human and agentic. Tanium provides the real-time intelligence, agentic decision-making, and autonomous execution operators needed to detect, decide, and remediate at machine speed across their endpoint estate.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, and as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Management Platforms, Q2 2026.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for Unstoppable Business, visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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