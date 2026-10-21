Delivering production-ready, automated-driving products and platforms enabled by the combination of NVIDIA Hyperion and NVIDIA Halos safety system with Aptiv's proven product and industrialization capabilities

Open and scalable approach to compute platforms designed to help automakers bring advanced safety and automated-driving capabilities to more vehicle segments

Collaboration results in significant systems savings for vehicle manufacturers such as supporting NVIDIA Thor-based compute with air cooling

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver scalable, production-ready automated-driving solutions enabled by NVIDIA Hyperion and NVIDIA Halos safety system.

The collaboration brings together NVIDIA Hyperion with Aptiv's scalable platforms and industrialization expertise. When paired with open and flexible perception, middleware, and ADAS features it results in cost-effective solutions for deploying increasingly advanced capabilities across a broad range of global markets and vehicle segments.

Affordability remains one of the most significant impediments to the widespread consumer adoption of highly automated vehicles. By combining NVIDIA Thor's efficient, high-performance compute with Aptiv's system-level optimization capabilities, the companies aim to reduce system cost and complexity without compromising performance. A powerful example of these synergies is the ability to support advanced AI models, while relying exclusively on air cooling for thermal management an industry first for Thor-based computing platforms resulting in significant systems savings for the OEM, particularly on internal combustion vehicles.

"Automakers need a practical path to bring more advanced levels of automation to consumers at an accessible cost," said Sandeep Punater, Vice President, Product Business Development, Autonomy. "Aptiv has a proven track record of taking highly complex automated-driving technologies from development to global vehicle deployment. By expanding our work with NVIDIA, we are combining world-class AI compute with Aptiv's proven ADAS and industrialization capabilities to deliver an open solution engineered for real-world performance, affordability and scale."

A Scalable Foundation for More Accessible Automation

The collaboration brings the NVIDIA Hyperion and NVIDIA Halos safety system into Aptiv's modular compute architecture to support customer in-house, Aptiv, NVIDIA or other third-party AI models. This open and flexible approach, combined with expanded compute availability, enables automakers to:

Deliver cost-effective solutions, from hands-free to fully autonomous driving, without sacrificing their proven foundation for compliance features

Maintain flexibility across sensors, software applications, AI models and vehicle architectures

Accelerate development, integration, test, validation and launch of AI-powered capabilities and vehicle platforms

Continuously improve system performance through software and AI model updates

"NVIDIA Hyperion and NVIDIA Halos safety system gives automakers a foundation to accelerate safe, production-ready autonomy," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "Combining this platform with Aptiv's integration and industrialization expertise can help reduce system cost and complexity and bring advanced automated-driving capabilities to more vehicles."

The announcement builds on Aptiv and NVIDIA's prior collaborations to bring production-ready AI solutions to market. Aptiv previously announced support for NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 2, combining NVIDIA AI platforms with Aptiv's sensing, software, systems integration and lifecycle support capabilities. The expanded collaboration applies that shared focus on commercialization to the next generation of intelligent, highly automated and software-defined vehicles.

Proven Capabilities from Concept to Deployment

Aptiv has played a defining role in the evolution of advanced driver-assistance systems, from introducing radar-based adaptive cruise control and fused radar and vision systems to delivering the first and only turnkey hands-free L2+ driving platform from a technology supplier in production.

Today, Aptiv technologies support highly automated vehicles across major automotive markets worldwide. Aptiv's approach enables OEMs to select individual components, integrated subsystems or complete turnkey ADAS solutions based on their individual requirements, capabilities and strategic priorities.

Aptiv expects to showcase its latest end-to-end AI-powered automated driving capabilities running on NVIDIA Hyperion at CES 2027.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

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