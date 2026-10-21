Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA innovations help enterprises build AI on their terms, with security and control for agents, data, models and operations

Operationalizing AI for the enterprise: Over 6,500 enterprises have adopted the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, moving AI projects from experimentation to production

Over 6,500 enterprises have adopted the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, moving AI projects from experimentation to production Delivering outcomes via an open ecosystem: New solutions and validated blueprints give enterprises a lower-risk path from proof-of-concept to production on infrastructure they own and control

New solutions and validated blueprints give enterprises a lower-risk path from proof-of-concept to production on infrastructure they own and control Scaling agentic AI at the deskside: Dell Deskside Agentic AI expands with validated reference templates that scale autonomous AI from a single developer to enterprise-wide deployments of 1,000 or more systems

Dell Deskside Agentic AI expands with validated reference templates that scale autonomous AI from a single developer to enterprise-wide deployments of 1,000 or more systems Deploying purpose-built infrastructure: New modular data centers and compute platforms give organizations the performance and flexibility to scale AI capacity

NVIDIA GTC - Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a broad set of advancements across the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, spanning AI solutions and ecosystem innovations, new deskside agentic solutions and purpose-built AI infrastructure, helping enterprises move agentic AI from experimentation to production on infrastructure they own and control. With more than 6,500 customers, up from 5,000 last quarter,1 Dell continues to prove that an end-to-end approach delivers measurable business results.

Why it matters

Enterprise agentic AI is expected to be the single largest workload by 2028, growing nearly three times faster than generative AI by 2030.2 But growth alone does not guarantee results and only illustrates part of the picture. The tokenomics tell the story.

Inference costs are projected to fall more than 90% by 2030, while it's expected that agentic AI will drive 24x token consumption.3 As organizations examine their resources to maximize their investments, unclear ROI remains the top obstacle to 59% of enterprise AI deployments,4 and 83% say end-to-end vendor support across the AI lifecycle is their top priority when selecting an AI partner.5

Enterprises that own their AI infrastructure retain control over costs, data and operations in ways public cloud-only approaches cannot match. The Dell AI Factory can be up to 90% more cost-effective than public clouds over two years.6 But ownership and cost alone is not enough. Organizations need an AI foundation that helps them choose the right tools, monitor performance, enforce policy and control costs as they scale, helping ensure ROI and performance.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivers exactly that: one trusted partner offering the industry's broadest AI portfolio7 with validated solutions, a growing open ecosystem, expert services and an end-to-end AI-ready data foundation, helping enterprises move from pilot to production with confidence.

Validated AI solutions and services accelerate outcomes

Turning agentic AI into business impact takes more than a model. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivers secured, uniquely integrated AI solutions combining Dell-engineered systems, software and automation with a validated open ecosystem of leading AI software for enterprises to adopt proven AI outcomes faster and with less risk, on infrastructure they own and control.

Reflection's Beam open-weight model is now validated on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, giving organizations an open weight, Apache 2.0-licensed frontier model purpose-built for software engineering and long-horizon agentic tasks on infrastructure they control. New and updated validated solutions enabled through the Dell AI Ecosystem Program for critical enterprise use cases including AI observability with Dynatrace, knowledge assistant and an agentic AI platform with Mistral and computer vision with Fogsphere. From models to AI applications, to operating systems, including the addition of SUSE Linux, the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA offers choice across the full AI software stack.

A safe and scalable foundation for AI agents is essential. Dell Technologies is delivering a layered security architecture built on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA that includes Red Hat AI Factory software. It combines validated, hardware-rooted infrastructure with the NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture for runtime governance and Red Hat AI Factory software for platform orchestration. Spanning the runtime, network, data and infrastructure layers, this integrated security approach helps customers run autonomous AI agents securely at enterprise scale.

Deploying the right solutions is only half the equation. Dell Managed Services for AI helps organizations optimize resources, govern access and manage AI consumption and costs as they scale from pilot to production. Development teams get secure self-service access to AI resources while IT organizations retain the governance and financial controls they need.

Agentic AI extends to the deskside

Real progress starts where people work. With 81% of organizations already engaged in planning, piloting or deploying AI-enabled PCs,8 the deskside is becoming a critical piece in the enterprise AI architecture. To meet this demand, Dell expands Dell Deskside Agentic AI with new validated reference deployment templates. Dell Deskside Agentic AI Solutions for NVIDIA eliminate the guesswork of scaling agentic AI workflows. Each blueprint specifies the hardware, AI models and software stack needed to run agentic use cases including agentic coding, agentic VSS, NVIDIA NemoClaw, Hermes Agent on NemoClaw and a Higher Education AI Lab platform, helping organizations securely scale from an individual developer to 1,000 or more systems enterprise-wide.

Extending Dell Deskside Agentic AI hardware, Dell Pro Precision with GB10 will be available in a 64GB unified memory configuration fit for individual developers and smaller teams. It provides a more accessible entry point for local agentic AI development with the capacity to run leading open-weight models. The desktop can be connected in two- or four-system clusters, scaling to larger models, more agents and complex AI workflows. Dell Pro Precision with GB300 will be available with Windows, bringing up to 748GB of coherent memory and 20 petaflops of FP4 compute to the desk, within the Windows environments enterprises already manage.

Purpose-built infrastructure for AI at scale

As agentic and other AI workloads grow, new Dell platforms deliver the dense, efficient compute organizations need to scale with confidence. These additions give organizations the performance and flexibility to scale AI capacity while managing the rising economics of token demand.

Complete, factory-integrated AI in a container: As demand for AI capacity grows and time to first outcome becomes a competitive advantage, modular infrastructure is a critical path. Drawing on Dell's long history of modular data center innovation, the Dell Modular Data Center with NVIDIA DSX POD is a reference design offering a complete AI foundation. This containerized Dell AI Factory will include compute, storage, networking, rack-level power and liquid cooling. The solution allows organizations to connect to prepared power, reducing onsite integration complexity. These systems are backed by over 20 years of Dell engineering and expertise to integrate, test, deliver, deploy and manage the full lifecycle.

As demand for AI capacity grows and time to first outcome becomes a competitive advantage, modular infrastructure is a critical path. Drawing on Dell's long history of modular data center innovation, the Dell Modular Data Center with NVIDIA DSX POD is a reference design offering a complete AI foundation. This containerized Dell AI Factory will include compute, storage, networking, rack-level power and liquid cooling. The solution allows organizations to connect to prepared power, reducing onsite integration complexity. These systems are backed by over 20 years of Dell engineering and expertise to integrate, test, deliver, deploy and manage the full lifecycle. CPU-based agentic AI execution: The Dell PowerEdge M9882 server packs 256 NVIDIA Vera CPUs into a single 48U rack, purpose-built for agentic workload execution including orchestration, tool use, code execution and evaluation alongside GPU infrastructure for model inference. By separating CPU compute from GPU clusters, organizations can deploy the NVIDIA Vera CPU Rack to maximize data center power and cooling capacity instead of over-provisioning mixed-use servers, reducing complexity while scaling with confidence.

The Dell PowerEdge M9882 server packs 256 NVIDIA Vera CPUs into a single 48U rack, purpose-built for agentic workload execution including orchestration, tool use, code execution and evaluation alongside GPU infrastructure for model inference. By separating CPU compute from GPU clusters, organizations can deploy the NVIDIA Vera CPU Rack to maximize data center power and cooling capacity instead of over-provisioning mixed-use servers, reducing complexity while scaling with confidence. Agentic AI for the mainstream enterprise: The Dell PowerEdge R8822 server brings air-cooled two-socket NVIDIA Vera CPU performance to standard 19-inch rack environments, optimized for agentic AI workloads like agent orchestration and sandboxing, as well as reinforcement learning, data processing and analytics with support for up to four double-wide GPUs to accelerate AI and compute-intensive tasks.

The Dell PowerEdge R8822 server brings air-cooled two-socket NVIDIA Vera CPU performance to standard 19-inch rack environments, optimized for agentic AI workloads like agent orchestration and sandboxing, as well as reinforcement learning, data processing and analytics with support for up to four double-wide GPUs to accelerate AI and compute-intensive tasks. High-throughput inference at scale: The Dell PowerEdge XE9810 server will be the first to deliver rack-scale inference featuring 16 direct-liquid-cooled compute trays powered by Groq 3 Language Processing Units (LPUs). NVIDIA LPU-based inference is an ideal disaggregated complement to existing GPU clusters, purpose-built for the high-throughput demands of production agentic AI.

The Dell PowerEdge XE9810 server will be the first to deliver rack-scale inference featuring 16 direct-liquid-cooled compute trays powered by Groq 3 Language Processing Units (LPUs). NVIDIA LPU-based inference is an ideal disaggregated complement to existing GPU clusters, purpose-built for the high-throughput demands of production agentic AI. AI at the network edge: Telecom networks are becoming AI networks in their own right. As mobile AI traffic grows, the new NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer (ARC) platforms on Dell PowerEdge servers give Communication Service Providers a blueprint for processing AI at the network edge, allowing RAN and AI workloads to share the same compute footprint instead of running on separate siloed systems, lowering total cost of ownership and simplifying operations.

Perspectives

Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies:

"Enterprises used to think about AI infrastructure as an IT budget question, but that's changed. AI infrastructure is no longer a cost center. It's a value creation center. Companies are expanding and reallocating budgets because AI infrastructure drives growth, productivity and competitive advantage. Together with NVIDIA, we are giving enterprises the integrated platforms they need to move agentic AI from experimentation to results, on infrastructure they own and control."

Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer, NVIDIA:

"AI agents reason, use tools and learn-and they need a new kind of computer. Together, Dell and NVIDIA are building the computing foundation for the age of AI-from the deskside to the data center-so companies can build and run AI agents securely at industrial scale."

Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst, Moor Insights Strategy:

"The market is entering a new phase where customers are focused less on building AI infrastructure and more on generating measurable business outcomes. The continued expansion of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA reflects a mature approach that combines validated solutions, ecosystem integration, automation and services, helping organizations move from pilots to production with greater confidence and less risk."

Availability

Reflection's Beam model is now available on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

AI observability with Dynatrace will be available on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA starting in Q4 CY26.

Knowledge assistant and the agentic AI platform with Mistral is now available on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

Computer vision with Fogsphere will be available on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA starting in Q4 CY26.

SUSE Linux will be available as an operating system for the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA starting early Q1 CY27.

Dell Managed Services for AI will be available in Q1 CY27.

Dell Deskside Agentic AI Solutions for NVIDIA are now available on Github.

Dell Pro Precision with GB10 (64GB configuration) will be available on October 23.

Dell Pro Precision with GB300 on Windows is coming soon.

Dell Modular Data Center with NVIDIA DSX Reference Design will be available in early 2027.

The Dell PowerEdge M9882 will be available in Q1 CY27.

The Dell PowerEdge R8822 will be available this month.

The Dell PowerEdge XE9810 will be available in Q1 CY27.

The NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer (ARC) framework on Dell PowerEdge servers is coming soon.

Additional Resources

Find out more about the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Blog: Introducing Reflection on Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA: Frontier Intelligence You Own and Control

Blog: Own the Value AI Creates: From Blueprint to Business Advantage with Dell and Mistral

Blog: Giving AI Agents Autonomy Without Losing Control

Blog: Dell Deskside Agentic AI Expansion

Blog: Compute That Matches the Moment: Dell's Latest PowerEdge Platforms Take on AI at Scale

Blog: How Dell Is Bringing NVIDIA's ARC to Life

Connect with Dell on X and LinkedIn

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

1 Based on August 2026 Dell analysis of customer order data.

2 Omdia, "Omdia Assesses Digital Service Groups' Transformation Capability in the 2026 Agentic Economy," June 2026.

3 Goldman Sachs, "AI Agents Forecast to Boost Tech Cash Flow as Usage Soars," May 2026 and Gartner, "Navigating the Commoditization Trap as Token Costs Fall by Over 90% Through 2030," March 2026

4 UBS Corporate AI Survey, December 2025.

5 Dell Technologies Chief Strategy Office enterprise AI adoption survey (US findings), November 2024 (N of 1,661 including 1,302 ITDMs and 359 AI practitioners).

6 Based on validated analysis by Signal65 and Futurum Group: "The Economics of Agentic AI", September 2026. Savings assume a two-year deployment and a range of Dell deskside and datacenter solutions being used for general knowledge, sales, and software development workloads all supported by agentic AI. Analysis is inclusive of estimated cloud discounts, and infrastructure hosting, energy, infrastructure management, and Dell support services costs. Individual results may vary.

7 Based on Prowess Consulting's paper commissioned by Dell, "Which Vendor Offers the Broadest AI Portfolio for Scalable Innovation?" October 2025

8 IDC White Paper, spon Goldman Sachs, "AI Agents Forecast to Boost Tech Cash Flow as Usage Soars," May 2026 and Gartner, "Navigating the Commoditization Trap as Token Costs Fall by Over 90% Through 2030," March 2026sored by AMD: The AI PC: Ready for Today's On-Device Workloads and Tomorrow's Agent-Centered Requirements, Doc US54439326-WP, April 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021803536/en/

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