ASUS Ready to Ship NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 Systems

Showcases AI factory design and simulation using NVIDIA DSX at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026

BERLIN, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced that the all-new ASUS systems built on NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 are ready to launch in Q4 2026, with both partial-rack and full-rack configurations available. The portfolio includes the 3U hybrid-cooled XR R1I12B-M1BHFS and 2U 100% liquid-cooled XR R1I12B-M1BLFS, delivering flexible, high-performance platforms built for massive AI reasoning and workloads. At NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026, ASUS (Booth #3039) is showcasing these systems alongside a comprehensive portfolio of NVIDIA Grace Blackwell-powered solutions - from the ASUS Ascent GX10 for AI model fine-tuning, prototyping, and inference, to the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 for demanding AI development and large-scale model training. Extending AI beyond the data center, ASUS also presents the ProArt GR1X Mini PC and ProArt P16, bringing powerful AI capabilities to developers and creators.

Together, these solutions span the full agentic AI journey - from advanced AI infrastructure and model development to edge and agent computing - underscoring the role of ASUS as a total solutions provider empowering enterprises, developers and creators to unlock the incredible possibilities of AI.

Flexible NVIDIA HGX Rubin platforms for diverse AI requirements

To meet the growing demand for high-performance AI infrastructure, ASUS showcases rigorously validated NVIDIA HGX Rubin server solutions designed to accelerate AI deployment.

Addressing the most rigorous demands of the modern data center, ASUS provides flexible HGX Rubin server options tailored to distinct customer requirements:

XR R1I12B-M1BHFS: Featuring a 3U form factor, it combines D2C liquid cooling for the NVIDIA HGX Rubin 8-GPU baseboard with air cooling for dual Intel Xeon 6 processors. The air-cooled CPU sled reduces maintenance time by up to 50%, while flexible U.2/E1.S storage options support diverse deployment requirements.

Featuring a 3U form factor, it combines D2C liquid cooling for the NVIDIA HGX Rubin 8-GPU baseboard with air cooling for dual Intel Xeon 6 processors. The air-cooled CPU sled reduces maintenance time by up to 50%, while flexible U.2/E1.S storage options support diverse deployment requirements. XR R1I12B-M1BLFS: Featuring a 2U, fully liquid-cooled architecture, it is designed for high thermal efficiency, improved PUE, and high computing density in demanding AI environments. Its NVIDIA-validated design and cable-less board-to-board architecture help simplify system integration and reduce deployment complexity.

Accelerating AI factory design and simulation with NVIDIA DSX Sim

Building an AI factory requires optimization across compute, power, cooling, and facility infrastructure. ASUS combines its system engineering expertise with NVIDIA DSX Sim Blueprint to help enterprises design, simulate, and validate AI factory infrastructure in a digital twin environment, while optimizing for large-scale token generation.

Working with ecosystem partners including Schneider Electric, AVEVA, and IBM, ASUS integrates compute, networking, storage, power, cooling, and facility infrastructure into a unified digital twin environment. This helps customers evaluate infrastructure configurations, identify constraints, and optimize system performance and efficiency before deployment.

Visit ASUS at GTC Berlin and the ASUS VIP Room

ASUS welcomes visitors to Booth #3039 at Station Berlin throughout GTC Berlin 2026, where attendees can explore the latest ASUS AI solutions spanning infrastructure, edge computing and professional applications.

For a deeper look at the ASUS edge-to-cloud AI portfolio, including edge AI systems and NVIDIA HGX based and NVIDIA RTX PRO powered enterprise infrastructure, visitors can also experience the ASUS VIP Room at the W3 Hub, open October 20-22. For more information, please click here.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS server products are available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

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