Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica enters MENA - signs distribution agreement for ColdZyme in Jordan and Iraq

Lund, Sweden, [DATE] 2026. Enzymatica AB (publ) has signed a long-term exclusive distribution agreement with MedonyX, an MMDS-backed company, for the registration, marketing, sale and distribution of ColdZyme® in Jordan and Iraq. With a combined population of nearly 58 million, the two markets are Enzymatica's first step into the MENA region.

MedonyX is backed by MMDS. The partnership will draw on MMDS's established regional platform, including its pharmacist-led regulatory, marketing and sales teams, market-access experience and local distribution channels. Launch in both markets is expected in the first quarter of 2027, following local regulatory approval.

"We are seeing strong and growing interest in ColdZyme® across MENA and are progressing partner discussions on a market-by-market basis. The agreement for Jordan and Iraq marks an important step as we build our regional partner network. Our focus is on selecting partners with the market access and commitment to turn this opportunity into commercial growth," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of Enzymatica.

"We are very pleased to introduce ColdZyme® to consumers in Jordan and Iraq. Its science-based approach complements our consumer healthcare portfolio, and we see strong potential to build the brand in both markets. As an MMDS-backed company, MedonyX will draw on MMDS's extensive experience launching and building international pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare brands in the region, including brands from Arkopharma, FAES Farma, Solvotrin Therapeutics and Karo Healthcare. We look forward to applying that experience to ColdZyme®," says Dr. Amer Al-Mokbel, Managing Partner at MMDS.

"Signing this agreement is an important milestone for MedonyX. With the support of MMDS's regional platform and experience, we look forward to developing access to ColdZyme® for consumers in Jordan and Iraq," says Dr. Lina Al-Momani.

Consumer health demand is developing positively across both markets. In Jordan, growth is supported by population growth, increasing self-medication, wider access to OTC products and rising health and wellbeing awareness. In Iraq, demand for cough, cold and allergy remedies is showing strong value growth, supported by growing preventive health behaviours and continued demand for products addressing seasonal illnesses.[1][2]

This information is information that Enzymatica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on [PUBLICATION DATE] at [HH:MM] [CET/CEST].

For more information, please contact

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

E-mail: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

Lina Al-Momani, CEO, MedonyX Co.

E-mail: Lina@medonyx-jo.com

About ColdZyme®

ColdZyme® is an enzyme-based mouth spray that forms a protective barrier in the mouth and throat. It is intended to treat and alleviate common cold and flu-like symptoms. ColdZyme® is a CE-marked Class III medical device under the EU Medical Device Regulation, MDR 2017/745.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB (publ) is a Swedish life-science company that develops and sells health-promoting medical products against common infectious diseases. The company has developed a barrier technology based on a marine enzyme, which forms the basis of its lead product, ColdZyme®. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About MedonyX and MMDS

MedonyX is a Jordanian healthcare company backed by MMDS and the agreement party for ColdZyme® in Jordan and Iraq. The commercialisation will draw on MMDS's established regional organisation and market-access platform. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Amman, MMDS is a Jordanian healthcare and market-access company with pharmacist-led teams across regulatory affairs, marketing and sales. MMDS works through established distribution channels across the Middle East and North Africa, with activities spanning pharmaceuticals, medical devices, consumer healthcare, OTC products, herbal products and food supplements.

[1] Source: Euromonitor International, Consumer Health in Jordan, September 2025. https://www.euromonitor.com/consumer-health-in-jordan/report

[2] Source: Euromonitor International, Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Iraq, October 2026. https://www.euromonitor.com/cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-iraq/report

Enzymatica AB

Linkedin Profile: Medonyx Co.

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 13:30 CEST.