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EN

WKN: A1WZEV | ISIN: SE0003943620 | Ticker-Symbol: EN9
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:02
0,165 Euro
+6,82 % +0,011
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1630,20710:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Enzymatica AB: Quarterly report Q3/2026 - ColdZyme enters new markets

Third quarter
· Net sales reached SEK 14.6 (15.0) million.
· The operating result totaled SEK -3.9 (-8.2) million.
· Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.02 (-0.03).
· Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -5.8 (-12.2) million.

January-September
· Net sales reached SEK 33.2 (35.6) million.
· The operating result totaled SEK -30.1 (-41.1) million.
· Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.13 (-0.17).
· Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -24.3 (-41.4) million.

Comment from CEO Sana Alajmovic
"With our first deliveries to STADA and a new partnership in the MENA region, we are turning our international expansion plans into action," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter
· No significant events have been reported.

Significant events after the quarter
· On October 21, 2026, Enzymatica announced a partnership agreement with MMDS-backed MedonyX for the registration, marketing, sale and distribution of ColdZyme in Jordan and Iraq. The company expects to launch ColdZyme in both markets in the first quarter of 2027, following regulatory approval.
· An extraordinary general meeting was held on October 22. The meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program for 2026/2029 for the company's management and key personnel, comprising up to 1,000,000 warrants with a subscription period during the fourth quarter of 2029.
· On October 27, it was announced that Guðmundur Pálmason had decided to step down from Enzymatica's Board of Directors for personal reasons. Guðmundur Pálmason had served on the company's Board since 2016.

Other events during and after the quarter
· On August 27, Enzymatica announced that both a Nordic Marketing and Sales Director and a Chief Scientist and Head of Production had joined the Group Management Team.
· On October 1, 2026, Enzymatica AB entered into a three-year loan facility totaling SEK 3 million.
· On October 20, 2026, Enzymatica AB entered into a three-year loan agreement with Almi for SEK 10 million.
· On October 28, it was announced that Truls Möregårdh is investing in Enzymatica and becoming a brand ambassador for ColdZyme.

The full report is available at https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:
Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB
E-mail: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com
Holger Lembrér, CFO, Enzymatica AB
E-mail: holger.lembrer@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB
Enzymatica AB (publ) is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells products for the treatment and relief of infections and symptoms affecting the upper respiratory tract. The company has developed a barrier technology based on a marine enzyme, which forms the basis of its lead product, ColdZyme®. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-29 08:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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