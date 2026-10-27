Enzymatica AB: Guðmundur Pálmason steps down from Enzymatica's Board of Directors

Enzymatica AB (publ) announces that Guðmundur Pálmason has decided to step down from the company's Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective 28 October 2026.

Guðmundur Pálmason has served on Enzymatica's Board of Directors since February 2016. Prior to joining the Board, he served for approximately 20 years as Chairman of Zymetech ehf. (now Enzymatica ehf.), the Icelandic enzyme technology company acquired by Enzymatica in 2016.

"Guðmundur has been an important part of Enzymatica for many years and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his longstanding commitment and valuable contributions to the company. We wish him all the best for the future," says Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board of Enzymatica.

Following Guðmundur Pálmason's departure, Enzymatica's Board of Directors will consist of five members.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board, Enzymatica AB

E-mail: bengt.baron@outlook.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB (publ) is a Swedish life science company that develops scientifically documented solutions for the treatment and relief of upper respiratory infections and related symptoms, based on a unique barrier technology platform. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).