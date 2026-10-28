Enzymatica AB: Truls Möregårdh invests in Enzymatica and becomes ColdZyme ambassador

International table tennis star Truls Möregårdh, a double Olympic silver medallist at Paris 2024, World Championship silver medallist and winner of multiple international titles, is investing in Swedish consumer health company Enzymatica and becoming an ambassador for ColdZyme, a medical-device mouth spray for colds. The three-year collaboration builds on Möregårdh's longstanding and continued use of the product, combining his commitment to ColdZyme with a long-term interest in Enzymatica's international development.

Möregårdh has established himself as one of Sweden's most prominent international sports personalities. Known for his distinctive playing style, strong personality and achievements on the world stage, he has helped generate growing interest in table tennis, both in Sweden and internationally.

ColdZyme has long been part of Möregårdh's routine amid a demanding schedule of training, competitions and international travel. He continues to use the product and is now deepening that relationship by becoming a ColdZyme ambassador and investing in Enzymatica.

"I want to work with companies and products I genuinely use and believe in. ColdZyme has been part of my routine for a long time, and it still is. The more I learned about Enzymatica's technology and international ambitions, the more interested I became in investing in the company's future," says Truls Möregårdh.

Enzymatica develops and commercialises its ColdZyme technology and is expanding its presence in international consumer markets. In October, the technology was launched in German pharmacies under the Virustad brand through the company's partner STADA.

"Truls is an exceptional athlete with a distinctive personality, international reach and the courage to follow his own path. His decision to invest in Enzymatica adds another dimension to our partnership. Together, we want to build ColdZyme into a stronger international consumer brand," says Enzymatica's CEO Sana Alajmovic.

The collaboration will have its first major consumer activation this autumn, when ColdZyme launches its "Vänta inte" ("Don't Wait") campaign featuring Möregårdh. The campaign focuses on the familiar moment when the first signs of a cold appear. The product's scientific documentation includes a randomised, placebo-controlled study published in The Journal of Physiology in 2025.

Möregårdh is investing by acquiring warrants at market value under Enzymatica's recently announced 2026/2029 incentive programme.

For more information, please contact

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

E-mail: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

About ColdZyme®

ColdZyme® is an enzyme-based mouth spray that forms a protective barrier in the mouth and throat. It is intended to treat and alleviate common cold and flu-like symptoms. ColdZyme® is a CE-marked Class III medical device under the EU Medical Device Regulation, MDR 2017/745.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB (publ) is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells products for the treatment and relief of infections and symptoms affecting the upper respiratory tract. The company has developed a barrier technology based on a marine enzyme, which forms the basis of its lead product, ColdZyme®. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Image Attachments

Truls Möregårdh_CZ1

Truls Möregårdh_CZ2