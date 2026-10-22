Enzymatica AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Enzymatica AB (publ) on 22 October 2026

On 22 October 2026, the shareholders of Enzymatica AB (publ) (the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The following principal resolutions were adopted at the Meeting.

Resolution on the Implementation of a Long-Term Incentive Program 2026/2029

The Meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program within the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), by way of an issue of warrants including approval of transfer of warrants. The Company shall issue not more than 1,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company and upon full exercise of the warrants the Company's share capital may thus increase by no more than SEK 40,000.01.

The warrants may, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only be subscribed for by the Company, after which the Company shall transfer the warrants to employees, consultants and other external key individuals in the Group (the "Participants"). The Company's subscription of the warrants shall be made on a special subscription list within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting that resolves on the issue. The warrants are issued without consideration to the Company. The transfer of the warrants to the Participants will be carried out at market value, as determined in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation model.

The warrants may be exercised for subscription of new shares during the period from and including 1 October 2029 until and including 31 December 2029. Any warrants that have not been exercised for subscription of shares as of 31 December 2029 will expire. Each warrant shall entitle the warrant holder to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price per share amounting to 200 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the five trading days immediately following 28 October 2026.

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For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, reference is made to the complete notice of the Meeting and the Company's website, www.enzymatica.com.