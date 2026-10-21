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WKN: 850103 | ISIN: US0028241000 | Ticker-Symbol: ABL
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 15:08
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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results and Reaffirms Full-Year EPS Guidance

  • Third-quarter reported sales growth of 14.5 percent; comparable sales growth of 7.0 percent
  • Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42
  • Expands portfolio with key new product approvals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026.

  • Third-quarter sales increased 14.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.0 percent on a comparable basis.
  • Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42, which excludes specified items.
  • Abbott projects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth to be approximately 6.0 percent1.
  • Abbott reaffirms the midpoint of previously provided full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range and tightens the range to $5.50 to $5.55.
  • In August, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Libre® Duo, the world's first dual glucose-ketone biowearable sensor. By providing real-time visibility into glucose and ketone levels, this new technology helps optimize the management of diabetes by detecting rising ketone levels, which can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious health condition for people with diabetes.
  • In August, Abbott announced that the company received CE Mark for its Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder, a next-generation device designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).
  • In August, Abbott announced the launch of Similac® 360 Total Care® Made With Whole Milk - the first and only commercially sterile, ready-to-feed liquid infant formula made with whole milk in the United States.
  • In September, Abbott announced FDA approval for its TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, designed to deliver both pulsed field ablation (PFA) and radiofrequency (RF) energy to treat patients battling atrial fibrillation.
  • In September, Abbott launched SimpleScreen CRC, an FDA-approved, blood-based colorectal cancer screening test for adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease.

"Abbott delivered strong third-quarter results, reflecting balanced growth across our portfolio," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "With strong performance across multiple businesses and a robust pipeline of innovation, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth in the years ahead."

THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Comparable sales growth:
Management believes that measuring sales growth on a comparable basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Comparable sales growth includes the prior and current year sales of Exact Sciences, a cancer diagnostics company that Abbott acquired on March 23, 2026. Comparable sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange and revenue in both the prior and current year related to compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)


Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions)

Total Company


Nutrition


Diagnostics


Established
Pharmaceuticals


Medical Devices

U.S.

5,504


958


1,853


-


2,687

International

7,509


1,304


1,452


1,614


3,139

Total reported

13,013


2,262


3,305


1,614


5,826


% Change vs. 3Q25










U.S.

28.0


7.9


109.2


n/a


6.6

International

6.2


3.1


6.2


6.8


7.2

Total reported

14.5


5.1


46.7


6.8


6.9

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

14.8


4.9


46.6


8.4


7.4

Comparable sales growth

7.0


4.9


6.4


8.4


7.8











U.S.

7.9


7.9


8.4


n/a


7.6

International

6.4


2.8


4.0


8.4


8.0

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)


Sales 9M26 ($ in millions)

Total Company


Nutrition


Diagnostics


Established
Pharmaceuticals


Medical Devices

U.S.

14,994


2,673


4,418


-


7,890

International

21,776


3,750


4,159


4,539


9,328

Total reported

36,770


6,423


8,577


4,539


17,218


% Change vs. 9M25










U.S.

17.7


(4.5)


72.0


n/a


7.1

International

8.2


1.1


6.3


9.3


11.7

Total reported

11.9


(1.3)


32.4


9.3


9.6

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

10.5


(2.1)


30.8


8.7


7.8

Comparable sales growth

5.2


(2.1)


3.8


8.7


8.2











U.S.

4.7


(4.5)


4.9


n/a


8.1

International

5.7


(0.3)


2.4


8.7


8.3

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Nutrition


Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)


Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions)

Total


Pediatric


Adult

U.S.

958


577


381

International

1,304


486


818

Total reported

2,262


1,063


1,199


% Change vs. 3Q25






U.S.

7.9


11.0


3.5

International

3.1


6.4


1.3

Total reported

5.1


8.8


2.0

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

4.9


8.7


1.8

Comparable sales growth

4.9


8.7


1.8







U.S.

7.9


11.0


3.5

International

2.8


6.0


1.0

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.1 percent on a reported basis and 4.9 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Worldwide Nutrition results were driven by broad-based growth across the portfolio, including sales growth of nearly 9.0 percent in Worldwide Pediatric.

On a sequential basis, Worldwide Nutrition sales increased $118 million compared to the second quarter of 2026.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)


Sales 9M26 ($ in millions)

Total


Pediatric


Adult

U.S.

2,673


1,613


1,060

International

3,750


1,428


2,322

Total reported

6,423


3,041


3,382


% Change vs. 9M25






U.S.

(4.5)


(4.8)


(4.0)

International

1.1


3.7


(0.5)

Total reported

(1.3)


(1.0)


(1.6)

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

(2.1)


(1.6)


(2.6)

Comparable sales growth

(2.1)


(1.6)


(2.6)







U.S.

(4.5)


(4.8)


(4.0)

International

(0.3)


2.4


(2.0)

Diagnostics*


Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)


Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions)

Total


Core Laboratory


Cancer Diagnostics


Rapid/Molecular
Diagnostics

U.S.

1,853


389


938


526

International

1,452


1,049


30


373

Total reported

3,305


1,438


968


899


% Change vs. 3Q25








U.S.

109.2


6.3


n/a


1.1

International

6.2


5.1


n/a


1.0

Total reported

46.7


5.4


n/a


1.1

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

46.6


5.4


n/a


0.9

Comparable sales growth

6.4


5.4


13.8


0.9









U.S.

8.4


6.3


13.9


1.1

International

4.0


5.1


12.1


0.7

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 46.7 percent on a reported basis and 6.4 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Worldwide Core Laboratory Diagnostics results were driven by balanced growth across major geographic regions including the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Latin America.

Cancer Diagnostics results were driven by growth of Cologuard® and also reflect contributions to growth from the precision oncology and international businesses.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)


Sales 9M26 ($ in millions)

Total


Core Laboratory


Cancer Diagnostics


Rapid/Molecular
Diagnostics

U.S.

4,418


1,113


1,921


1,384

International

4,159


3,015


62


1,082

Total reported

8,577


4,128


1,983


2,466


% Change vs. 9M25








U.S.

72.0


6.1


n/a


(8.9)

International

6.3


5.8


n/a


1.9

Total reported

32.4


5.9


n/a


(4.5)

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

30.8


4.0


n/a


(5.4)

Comparable sales growth

3.8


4.0


13.5


(5.4)









U.S.

4.9


6.1


13.5


(8.9)

International

2.4


3.2


15.0


(0.4)

*Beginning in 2026, Abbott aggregated its previously reported Rapid Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point of Care businesses into the Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics business. On March 23, 2026, Abbott completed the acquisition of Exact Sciences. Following the acquisition, the sales of Exact Sciences are presented as Abbott's Cancer Diagnostics business.


Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Established Pharmaceuticals


Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)


Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions)

Total


Key Emerging
Markets


Other

U.S.

-


-


-

International

1,614


1,195


419

Total reported

1,614


1,195


419


% Change vs. 3Q25






U.S.

n/a


n/a


n/a

International

6.8


9.0


1.1

Total reported

6.8


9.0


1.1

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

8.4


10.9


1.6

Comparable sales growth

8.4


10.9


1.6







U.S.

n/a


n/a


n/a

International

8.4


10.9


1.6

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 6.8 percent on a reported basis and 8.4 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 9.0 percent on a reported basis and 10.9 percent on a comparable basis, led by double-digit growth in India and several markets across the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)


Sales 9M26 ($ in millions)

Total


Key Emerging
Markets


Other

U.S.

-


-


-

International

4,539


3,448


1,091

Total reported

4,539


3,448


1,091


% Change vs. 9M25






U.S.

n/a


n/a


n/a

International

9.3


10.5


5.6

Total reported

9.3


10.5


5.6

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

8.7


10.4


3.6

Comparable sales growth

8.7


10.4


3.6







U.S.

n/a


n/a


n/a

International

8.7


10.4


3.6

Medical Devices


Third Quarter 2026 Results (3Q26)


Sales 3Q26 ($ in millions)

Total


Rhythm
Management


Electro-
physiology*


Heart
Failure


Vascular


Structural
Heart*


Neuro-
modulation


Diabetes
Care

U.S.

2,687


380


429


303


290


228


185


872

International

3,139


372


444


84


496


364


66


1,313

Total reported

5,826


752


873


387


786


592


251


2,185


% Change vs. 3Q25
















U.S.

6.6


9.0


18.1


8.4


3.4


(11.1)


(5.6)


9.4

International

7.2


10.4


12.2


(2.7)


6.7


12.2


13.6


4.2

Total reported

6.9


9.7


15.0


5.8


5.4


1.9


(1.2)


6.2

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

7.4


10.0


15.5


6.0


5.7


2.6


(1.1)


6.7

Comparable sales growth

7.8


10.0


15.5


6.0


5.7


6.9


(1.1)


6.7

















U.S.

7.6


9.0


18.1


8.4


3.4


(2.3)


(5.6)


9.4

International

8.0


11.0


13.1


(1.6)


7.1


13.5


13.9


4.9

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 6.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.8 percent on a comparable basis in the third quarter.

Sales growth in the quarter was led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology and Rhythm Management.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors grew 7.3 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on a comparable basis.

First Nine Months 2026 Results (9M26)


Sales 9M26 ($ in millions)

Total


Rhythm
Management


Electro-
physiology*


Heart
Failure


Vascular


Structural
Heart*


Neuro-
modulation


Diabetes
Care

U.S.

7,890


1,096


1,227


908


875


677


551


2,556

International

9,328


1,083


1,295


269


1,491


1,090


203


3,897

Total reported

17,218


2,179


2,522


1,177


2,366


1,767


754


6,453


% Change vs. 9M25
















U.S.

7.1


10.4


16.0


10.2


5.2


(10.2)


(2.4)


9.3

International

11.7


13.9


14.5


7.9


8.0


16.1


18.1


10.5

Total reported

9.6


12.1


15.2


9.7


7.0


4.4


2.4


10.0

Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact

7.8


10.6


13.8


8.9


5.2


2.6


1.3


7.7

Comparable sales growth

8.2


10.6


13.8


8.9


5.2


6.5


1.3


7.7

















U.S.

8.1


10.4


16.0


10.2


5.2


(2.3)


(2.4)


9.3

International

8.3


10.8


11.9


4.6


5.2


12.8


13.5


6.6

*Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $55 million of sales in the third quarter of 2025 and $156 million of sales in the first nine months of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology.


Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Abbott's Financial Guidance
Abbott projects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth to be approximately 6.0%1.

Abbott projects full-year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.55.

Abbott projects fourth-quarter 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.62 to $1.67.

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.

Abbott Declares 411th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
On Sept. 17, 2026, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2026.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Abbott will live-webcast its third-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

  1. In 2025, total worldwide sales were $44.328 billion, which included U.S. sales of $17.126 billion and international sales of $27.202 billion, and Abbott's Structural Heart business received $89 million of compensation payments as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. Also in 2025, total worldwide sales for Exact Sciences were $3.247 billion, which included U.S. sales of $3.145 billion and international sales of $102 million.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)





3Q26


3Q25


% Change


Net Sales

$13,013


$11,369


14.5









Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

5,628


5,075


10.9


Amortization of intangible assets

841


420


n/m


Research and development

920


766


20.1


Selling, general, and administrative

4,266


3,051


39.8


Total Operating Cost and Expenses

11,655


9,312


25.2









Operating Earnings

1,358


2,057


(34.0)









Interest expense, net

297


44


n/m


Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(6)


(17)


n/m


Other (income) expense, net

(164)


(150)


9.4


Earnings before taxes

1,231


2,180


(43.5)


Taxes on Earnings

311


536


(42.0)

1)








Net Earnings

$920


$1,644


(44.1)









Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below

$2,477


$2,278


8.7

2)








Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$0.53


$0.94


(43.6)









Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$1.42


$1.30


9.2

2)








Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock
Options

1,738


1,749




NOTES:

See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes on the following section.



1)

2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.




2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2)

2026 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.557 billion, or $0.89 per share, for intangible amortization, legal settlements, acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses.




2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $634 million, or $0.36 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)





9M26


9M25


% Change


Net Sales

$36,770


$32,869


11.9









Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

15,843


14,397


10.0


Amortization of intangible assets

1,921


1,260


52.4


Research and development

2,579


2,207


16.9


Selling, general, and administrative

12,031


9,203


30.7


Total Operating Cost and Expenses

32,374


27,067


19.6









Operating Earnings

4,396


5,802


(24.2)









Interest expense, net

664


143


n/m


Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(15)


(35)


n/m


Other (income) expense, net

(457)


(414)


10.2


Earnings before taxes

4,204


6,108


(31.2)


Taxes on earnings

1,279


1,360


(6.0)

1)








Net Earnings

$2,925


$4,748


(38.4)









Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below

$6,789


$6,410


5.9

2)








Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$1.67


$2.70


(38.1)









Diluted Earnings per Common Share,

excluding Specified Items, as described below

$3.88


$3.65


6.3

2)








Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,743


1,749




NOTES:

See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes on the following section.



1)

2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $95 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $540 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.




2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2)

2026 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $3.864 billion, or $2.21 per share, for intangible amortization, legal settlements, acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses.




2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.662 billion, or $0.95 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to investment impairments, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



3Q26


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As
Adjusted







Intangible Amortization

$ 841


$ (841)


$ -

Gross Margin

6,544


904


7,448

R&D

920


(28)


892

SG&A

4,266


(761)


3,505

Other (income) expense, net

(164)


4


(160)

Earnings before taxes

1,231


1,689


2,920

Taxes on Earnings

311


132


443

Net Earnings

920


1,557


2,477

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.53


$ 0.89


$ 1.42

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $841 million, legal settlements of approximately $670 million and other net expenses of $178 million associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.


3Q25


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As
Adjusted







Intangible Amortization

$ 420


$ (420)


$ -

Gross Margin

5,874


470


6,344

R&D

766


(36)


730

SG&A

3,051


(47)


3,004

Other (income) expense, net

(150)


5


(145)

Earnings before taxes

2,180


548


2,728

Taxes on Earnings

536


(86)


450

Net Earnings

1,644


634


2,278

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.94


$ 0.36


$ 1.30

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $420 million and other net expenses of $128 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



9M26


As

Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As

Adjusted







Intangible Amortization

$ 1,921


$ (1,921)


$ -

Gross Margin

19,006


2,033


21,039

R&D

2,579


(77)


2,502

SG&A

12,031


(1,662)


10,369

Other (income) expense, net

(457)


(30)


(487)

Earnings before taxes

4,204


3,802


8,006

Taxes on Earnings

1,279


(62)


1,217

Net Earnings

2,925


3,864


6,789

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 1.67


$ 2.21


$ 3.88

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.921 billion, legal settlements of approximately $1.070 billion and other net expenses of $811 million associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.


9M25


As

Reported
(GAAP)


Specified
Items


As

Adjusted







Intangible Amortization

$ 1,260


$ (1,260)


$ -

Gross Margin

17,212


1,396


18,608

R&D

2,207


(83)


2,124

SG&A

9,203


(58)


9,145

Other (income) expense, net

(414)


(31)


(445)

Earnings before taxes

6,108


1,568


7,676

Taxes on Earnings

1,360


(94)


1,266

Net Earnings

4,748


1,662


6,410

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 2.70


$ 0.95


$ 3.65

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.260 billion and other net expenses of $308 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, investment impairment charges, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for 2026 and 2025 is shown below:


3Q26


($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income


Taxes on

Earnings


Tax

Rate


As reported (GAAP)

$ 1,231


$ 311


25.3 %

1)

Specified items

1,689


132




Excluding specified items

$ 2,920


$ 443


15.2 %










3Q25


($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income


Taxes on

Earnings


Tax

Rate


As reported (GAAP)

$ 2,180


$ 536


24.6 %

2)

Specified items

548


(86)




Excluding specified items

$ 2,728


$ 450


16.5 %


1)

2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2)

2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2026 and 2025 is shown below:


9M26


($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income


Taxes on

Earnings


Tax

Rate


As reported (GAAP)

$ 4,204


$ 1,279


30.4 %

3)

Specified items

3,802


(62)




Excluding specified items

$ 8,006


$ 1,217


15.2 %










9M25


($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income


Taxes on

Earnings


Tax

Rate


As reported (GAAP)

$ 6,108


$ 1,360


22.3 %

4)

Specified items

1,568


(94)




Excluding specified items

$ 7,676


$ 1,266


16.5 %


3)

2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $95 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $540 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



4)

2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

($ in millions)

(unaudited)



3Q26


3Q25


% Change vs. 3Q25












Non-GAAP


Abbott
Reported

Foreign
exchange

Comparable
Revenue


Abbott
Reported

Impact of
acquisition (a)

Impact

of multi-year
agreement (b)

Comparable
Revenue


Reported

Comparable

Total Company

13,013

40

13,053


11,369

851

(23)

12,197


14.5

7.0

U.S.

5,504

-

5,504


4,299

824

(23)

5,100


28.0

7.9

Intl

7,509

40

7,549


7,070

27

-

7,097


6.2

6.4













Total Diagnostics

3,305

(2)

3,303


2,253

851

-

3,104


46.7

6.4

U.S.

1,853

-

1,853


886

824

-

1,710


109.2

8.4

Intl

1,452

(2)

1,450


1,367

27

-

1,394


6.2

4.0













Total Cancer Diagnostics

968

-

968


-

851

-

851


n/a

13.8

U.S.

938

-

938


-

824

-

824


n/a

13.9

Intl

30

-

30


-

27

-

27


n/a

12.1













Total Medical Devices

5,826

22

5,848


5,448

-

(23)

5,425


6.9

7.8

U.S.

2,687

-

2,687


2,521

-

(23)

2,498


6.6

7.6

Intl

3,139

22

3,161


2,927

-

-

2,927


7.2

8.0













Total Structural Heart*

592

4

596


580

-

(23)

557


1.9

6.9

U.S.

228

-

228


256

-

(23)

233


(11.1)

(2.3)

Intl

364

4

368


324

-

-

324


12.2

13.5

*

Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $55 million of sales in the third quarter of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology.

a)

The adjustment includes historical sales for Exact Sciences prior to the acquisition date. Exact Sciences was acquired by Abbott on March 23, 2026.

b)

Reflects the impact of compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

($ in millions)

(unaudited)



9M26


9M25


% Change vs. 9M25














Non-GAAP


Abbott
Reported

Impact of
acquisition (a)

Impact

of multi-year
agreement (b)

Foreign
exchange

Comparable
Revenue


Abbott
Reported

Impact of
acquisition (a)

Impact

of multi-year
agreement (b)

Comparable
Revenue


Reported

Comparable

Total Company

36,770

706

(8)

(460)

37,008


32,869

2,369

(69)

35,169


11.9

5.2

U.S.

14,994

681

(8)

-

15,667


12,743

2,294

(69)

14,968


17.7

4.7

Intl

21,776

25

-

(460)

21,341


20,126

75

-

20,201


8.2

5.7















Total Diagnostics

8,577

706

-

(100)

9,183


6,480

2,369

-

8,849


32.4

3.8

U.S.

4,418

681

-

-

5,099


2,568

2,294

-

4,862


72.0

4.9

Intl

4,159

25

-

(100)

4,084


3,912

75

-

3,987


6.3

2.4















Total Cancer Diagnostics

1,983

706

-

(1)

2,688


-

2,369

-

2,369


n/a

13.5

U.S.

1,921

681

-

-

2,602


-

2,294

-

2,294


n/a

13.5

Intl

62

25

-

(1)

86


-

75

-

75


n/a

15.0















Total Medical Devices

17,218

-

(8)

(284)

16,926


15,712

-

(69)

15,643


9.6

8.2

U.S.

7,890

-

(8)

-

7,882


7,363

-

(69)

7,294


7.1

8.1

Intl

9,328

-

-

(284)

9,044


8,349

-

-

8,349


11.7

8.3















Total Structural Heart*

1,767

-

(8)

(31)

1,728


1,692

-

(69)

1,623


4.4

6.5

U.S.

677

-

(8)

-

669


753

-

(69)

684


(10.2)

(2.3)

Intl

1,090

-

-

(31)

1,059


939

-

-

939


16.1

12.8

*

Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $156 million of sales in the first nine months of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology.

a)

The adjustment includes historical sales for Exact Sciences prior to the acquisition date. Exact Sciences was acquired by Abbott on March 23, 2026.

b)

Reflects the impact of compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 10


$ 29


$ 841


$ 24


$ 904

R&D

(7)


(5)


-


(16)


(28)

SG&A

(47)


(20)


-


(694)


(761)

Other (income) expense, net

(8)


(1)


-


13


4

Earnings before taxes

$ 72


$ 55


$ 841


$ 721


1,689

Taxes on Earnings (d)









132

Net Earnings









$ 1,557

Diluted Earnings per Share









$ 0.89











The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a)

Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs that represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans.



c)

Other primarily includes approximately $670 million related to agreements entered into to resolve the Gill case and the necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) claims asserted on behalf of approximately 2,000 additional infants, as well as incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ -


$ 44


$ 420


$ 6


$ 470

R&D

-


(19)


-


(17)


(36)

SG&A

(9)


(43)


-


5


(47)

Other (income) expense, net

7


-


-


(2)


5

Earnings before taxes

$ 2


$ 106


$ 420


$ 20


548

Taxes on Earnings (d)









(86)

Net Earnings









$ 634

Diluted Earnings per Share









$ 0.36

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a)

Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c)

Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $160 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 44


$ 40


$ 1,921


$ 28


$ 2,033

R&D

(18)


(15)


-


(44)


(77)

SG&A

(533)


(54)


-


(1,075)


(1,662)

Other (income) expense, net

(9)


(4)


-


(17)


(30)

Earnings before taxes

$ 604


$ 113


$ 1,921


$ 1,164


3,802

Taxes on Earnings (d)









(62)

Net Earnings









$ 3,864

Diluted Earnings per Share









$ 2.21

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a)

Acquisition-related expenses include stock-based compensation recognized as expense from equity awards accelerated in connection with the Exact Sciences acquisition, integration costs that represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions, including inventory step-up amortization.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans.



c)

Other primarily includes approximately $670 million related to agreements entered into to resolve the Gill case and the NEC claims asserted on behalf of approximately 2,000 additional infants; approximately $400 million, including attorneys' fees and accrued interest, related to an agreement to resolve the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations and the civil qui tam lawsuit brought by certain relators and joined by the DOJ and Attorneys General of several states; as well as incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $540 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)


Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)


Intangible
Amortization


Other (c)


Total
Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 1


$ 125


$ 1,260


$ 10


$ 1,396

R&D

(1)


(42)


-


(40)


(83)

SG&A

(15)


(49)


-


6


(58)

Other (income) expense, net

(18)


-


-


(13)


(31)

Earnings before taxes

$ 35


$ 216


$ 1,260


$ 57


1,568

Taxes on Earnings (d)









(94)

Net Earnings









$ 1,662

Diluted Earnings per Share









$ 0.95

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a)

Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c)

Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment impairments.



d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $460 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

SOURCE Abbott

© 2026 PR Newswire
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