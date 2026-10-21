

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved in the backdrop of earnings updates and forecasts of thriving AI demand revealed by major tech companies. The spike in crude oil prices however limited the gains.



Wall Street Futures have rallied mildly ahead of earnings releases by big tech companies. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is hovering close to the flatline. Bond yields mostly hardened.



Crude oil prices increased amidst persisting tensions in the Middle East. Gold has edged up. Cryptocurrencies have staged a strong rebound.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,509.00, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,728.00, up 0.20% Germany's DAX at 25,487.47, up 0.72% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,744.53, up 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 7,884.23, up 0.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,168.35, up 0.76% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,696.00, up 0.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,831.30, up 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,713.03, down 0.60% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,651.87, down 0.90% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,735.66, up 3.29%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.73, up 0.03% EUR/USD at 1.1226, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3390, up 0.06% USD/JPY at 158.10, down 0.05% USD/CHF at 0.8252, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7030, up 0.37%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.125%, up 0.12% Germany at 3.4267%, up 1.01% France at 4.994%, up 1.57% U.K. at 5.4177%, up 0.05% Japan at 2.888%, down 0.21%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $110.63, up 1.69% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $99.77, up 1.99% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,145.09, up 0.06% Silver Futures (Dec) at $57.66, down 0.59%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $83,212.20, up 2.13% Ethereum at $2,446.63, up 2.65% BNB at $745.18, up 2.32% XRP at $1.35, up 4.67% Solana at $106.13, up 2.17%



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